RUSHVILLE – A 21-5 run in the third quarter by Greensburg helped the Pirates pull away to a 56-34 victory at Rushville on Monday.
Greensburg improves to 16-4 overall and 4-2 in the EIAC. Rushville drops to 5-12 overall and 0-5 in the EIAC.
Greensburg’s Colin Comer opened the scoring with a pair of free throws. Rushville countered with a bucket by Jack Laker. Quentin Cain then found Dylan Thompson for the bucket and Laker followed with a bucket on the inside to push Rushville’s lead to 6-2.
Ki Dyer scored five straight, including a 3-pointer, to give Greensburg the lead. Rushville closed the first eight minutes with another bucket by Laker and 3-pointer from Cain to lead 11-7 after one quarter.
A steal and bucket by Greensburg’s Brenden Stanley got the Pirates on the board in the second quarter. Rushville pushed the lead to 14-9 on a 3-pointer by Cameron Jackman. Jeter Edwards matched the 3-pointer on the other end for the Pirates and ignited a 12-0 run. Stanley’s traditional three point play capped the spurt with Greensburg leading 21-14.
Kameron Morton found Laker on the inside for the easy bucket to slow the momentum. Two free throws by Greensburg’s Dakota Walters was matched by Rushville’s Morton as the half ended with Greensburg on top 23-18.
The third quarter is where Greensburg’s big run started. A 3-pointer by Addison Barnes-Pettit got things going in the third quarter. Morton then hit a pair of free throws before Greensburg scored the next six points. After a traditional three point play by Rushville’s Laker, Greensburg’s Comer completed his own traditional three point play. That started a 12-0 run to end the third quarter. Two free throws by Dyer gave Greensburg a 44-23 lead after three quarters.
Greensburg scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to complete the 32-5 run after halftime. Edwards scored on the break to start the 11-point spurt and Walters capped with a bucket. Greensburg led 55-23 near the midpoint of the fourth quarter.
Rushville put together an 11-1 run to close the game. Laker started it with a bucket. Thompson had a traditional three point play and Morton hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 56-30. Keegan Bowles had a steal and bucket before Morton closed out the scoring at the charity stripe.
Greensburg had four players in double digits scoring. Edwards led the way with 12 points followed by Comer 11, Walters 11 and Dyer 10. Stanley had seven points and Barnes-Pettit added five points.
For the Lions, Laker led all scorers with 13 points. Morton finished with eight followed by Thompson five, Cain three, Jackman three and Bowles two.
North Decatur
The Chargers played host to Shenandoah on Tuesday. After 32 minutes of action, the teams headed to a pair of extra sessions where the Raiders held off North 52-50.
Shenandoah held a slim 9-7 lead after the first quarter and kept that two-point lead at the break at 19-17.
The Chargers rallied in the third quarter to grab a 32-29. Shenandoah outscored the Chargers 7-4 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The teams were knotted at 44-44 after the first overtime.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Kaden Muckerheide with 14 points. Lance Nobbe and Blake Spears both finished with 10 points. Reid Messer scored seven points. Carson Parmer had five points and Xavier Adams scored four points.
North won the junior varsity game 43-34.
For North, Brady Mauer led the way with 11 points. Brayden Hancock scored nine points. Caiden Gahimer and Jack Koehne both had six points. Cole Davis scored five points. Cooper Parmer added four points and Aiden O’Dell scored two points.
South Decatur
The long trip to Crothersville paid off for the Cougars as South Decatur knocked off the host squad 85-43.
South improves to 9-9 on the season. The Tigers fall to 2-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.