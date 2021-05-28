Loehmer

Ellis Loehmer was North Decatur’s lone representative at Thursday’s track and field regional. The sophomore competed in the high jump.

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s a roundup of how athletes from local schools (excluding Batesville and Rushville, which have separate articles) fared in Thursday’s track and field regional.

Greensburg

Matthew Stewart 14th in 100-meter prelims, 11.58 PR; ninth in pole vault, 11 feet, 0 inches

Garrett Schreiner 11th in discus, 136-5

North Decatur

Ellis Loehmer high jump (one of five competitors who didn’t clear a height to place)

Oldenburg Academy

Blake Borgman ninth in 800, 2:05

Tyler Kuntz eighth in 1600, 4:44.32 PR

4x800 relay team of Kuntz, Carson Wolber, Sam McFee, Borgman 11th, 8:48.09

Jac-Cen-Del

Luke Comer 10th in discus, 139-11

