INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s a roundup of how athletes from local schools (excluding Batesville and Rushville, which have separate articles) fared in Thursday’s track and field regional.
Greensburg
Matthew Stewart 14th in 100-meter prelims, 11.58 PR; ninth in pole vault, 11 feet, 0 inches
Garrett Schreiner 11th in discus, 136-5
North Decatur
Ellis Loehmer high jump (one of five competitors who didn’t clear a height to place)
Oldenburg Academy
Blake Borgman ninth in 800, 2:05
Tyler Kuntz eighth in 1600, 4:44.32 PR
4x800 relay team of Kuntz, Carson Wolber, Sam McFee, Borgman 11th, 8:48.09
Jac-Cen-Del
Luke Comer 10th in discus, 139-11
