AURORA - On Wednesday, the Bulldogs played the sectional semifinal against the Lawrenceburg Tigers. Four goals by Eli Pierson led the Bulldogs to the 4-2 victory.
The Tigers scored the first goal from a run down the wing and shot in the near post.
Next, Batesville's Willy Sherwood played a through ball to Eli Pierson for the equalizer tapped into the net.
In the final goal of the first half, Eli Pierson receives a ball that was cleared up the field and dribbled all the way past the keeper.
In the second half, Eli Pierson scored his third goal in a similar fashion to the last.
Lawrenceburg kept fighting and keeping the Dogs battling to keep the lead. The Tigers scored their second goal again from the outside shot near-post.
The final goal of the match came from a high lobbed ball into the box, where Noah Pierson challenged the keeper, the ball deflected past the keep, and Eli Pierson had the final touch to the net.
Batesville (11-5) will take on the host Knights of South Dearborn (10-8) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs defeated the Knights 3-0 during the regular season.
South Dearborn 4, Greensburg 2
AURORA - The Greensburg boys soccer team's season came to a heartbreaking end on Wednesday night when the Pirates fell to the Knights of South Dearborn by a final score of 4-2 in the sectional semifinal.
The Pirates battled the entire game and were able to hang tough with the Knights. Seniors Grayson Newhart and Luke Hellmich finished their incredible careers with one goal each.
"I've been incredibly blessed and honored to have coached these seniors the past four years. They've helped change the culture of the Greensburg soccer program in the most positive way possible. There's no way to fully measure their impact on and off the field, but they've made a positive impact in my life and I'm forever grateful to be able to call myself their coach," Coach DeVolld said. "I want to personally thank Grayson Newhart, Luke Hellmich, Bryant Menkedick, Connor Witkemper, Josh Schneider, and Andrew Johnson for all that they've done for this program the past four years."
The Pirates finish the year at 5-8. This has been only the second time since 2012 that the Pirates have been able to advance to the sectional semifinals.
