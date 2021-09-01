AURORA - Tuesday evening, the Bulldogs soccer team traveled to South Dearborn to compete in a conference match against the Knights. Batesville used a goal in the first half and two in the second half to post the 3-0 victory.
The game took place on the turf which was an adjustment for the Bulldogs and the wet conditions made the game fast and slippery.
South Dearborn played aggressively with an all-out attack, but Batesville shut them down and denied access to the goal.
The first goal of the game was scored by Eli Pierson with an assist from Grant Peters.
During the second half, Batesville focused on playing their game of possession and started to take control of the ball. Ian Carpenter found Eli Pierson in the box for the second goal to be dribbled through the defense and shot.
Finally, Eli Pierson completed his hat-trick with an assist from Owen Powers.
The JV played a single half following the varsity game. The Bulldogs focused on working the ball on the ground and had success in controlling the play with several chances to score. Thomas Hartman scored the only goal of the JV game for the Bulldogs to win their second match of the evening.
Red Devils shut out Lions 5-0
RICHMOND - The Rushville Lions soccer team traveled to Richmond to face the Red Devils on Tuesday. The Lions fell 5-0 to drop to 2-3 on the season.
The game started out with quick pace of play from both sides. The Red Devils used their home turf and speed to their advantage scoring three goals in the first half.
Rushville tried to respond, but penalties in the first half forced Rushville to play 10 on 11 for majority of the game.
The second half saw much of the same quickness from Richmond. The Red Devils scored two more goals making the final score 5-0.
Coach Wagner said, “Playing on turf speeds the game up and causes small mistakes to turn into big mistakes. We learned from this game and will take these lessons with us to the next.”
The Lions return to action at 5 p.m. Thursday at Centerville.
-Information provided.
