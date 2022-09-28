BATESVILLE - The Batesville Bulldogs held their Senior Night on the turf and competed with East Central in a conference match. Each senior was honored with a rose and gift and recognized for their accomplishments and time spent with the program as well as their future plans.
The Trojans scored their first goal after Batesville missed an opportunity to clear the ball out of the back when the ball was shot low to the back of the net. The next goal was given up by a big cross and a header placed beyond the keeper.
EC scored a total of five goals in the first half. According to Coach Hartman, Batesville struggled to defend EC's speed and control of the ball. In the second half, the Bulldogs picked themselves up and started to get into the rhythm of the game. Batesville threatened their defense and began to pass around the field finding the Bulldog blue.
Eventually, Batesville conceded a penalty kick for a physical foul in the box which ended the match at a 6-0 loss for the Bulldogs.
Jac-Cen-Del
OSGOOD - The Eagles hosted Shawe Memorial on the pitch. The Hilltoppers escaped with a 3-2 victory over the Eagles.
Caleb White led the Eagles' offensive attack with five shots on goal, including the two goals for JCD.
Grant Rinear added four shots on goal for the Eagles followed by Luke Meyer with three and Evan Rinear with two.
In goal for the Eagles, Ben Schoetmer had four saves. Clark Dwenger added five saves and DJ Brook had two saves.
