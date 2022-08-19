BATESVILLE - Rushville traveled to EIAC foe Batesville for soccer action. Batesville led 1-0 at the half, but poured in four second-half goals for the 5-0 victory.
The Lions looked strong in the first half keeping the score tied at 0-0 until the two minute mark. Batesville’s right wing dribbled by Rushville’s defense and scored to make it 1-0 at the half.
Rushville Coach Wagner said, "I was really impressed with how our team executed our game plan in the first half. We played well for 40 minutes and have to work on that quality of play for an entire game. Ben Means, Brody Miller, and Connor Hodson played great on our defensive line limiting Batesville’s scoring opportunities."
Batesville took advantage of set plays in the second half, scoring two of their goals on free kicks and one on a corner kick.
Jacob Hampton had a solid game in the goal for the Lions recording seven saves, according to Coach Wagner.
The Lions are 1-1 on the season. Rushville returns to action at 11 a.m. Saturday at South Dearborn.
Greensburg
On the road at South Dearborn, the Pirates fell to Knights 7-1 in the first conference game of the season for Greensburg.
Greensburg Coach DeVolld noted the Pirates started the game with noticeably more energy and intensity than against Madison, and despite allowing an early goal, Greensburg continued to play hard and look for goal scoring opportunities.
Greensburg registered 16 shots with 10 on goal. Sophomore Cy Miller scored the lone goal for the Pirates, off of a free kick, midway through the second half.
Greensburg goalkeeper Braylon Hahn registered 11 saves.
The loss drops Greensburg to 0-2 to start the season. The Pirates return to action at noon Saturday at Union County.
Jac-Cen-Del soccer
On Thursday, the Jac-Cen-Del Eagles varsity soccer team hosted the Lawrenceburg Tigers.
JCD opened the scoring with a goal by Caleb White off the assist from CJ Kuhn.
The Tigers scored three in the first half.
In the second half, White scored his second goal with assist from Clark Dwenger.
The Tigers added another goal to make the final margin 4-2.
JCD's Ben Schoetmer had 18 saves.
Stats for the Eagles included Caleb White - two goals, six shots; CJ Kuhn two shots; and Luke Meyer one shot.
