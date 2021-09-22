BATESVILLE – The Bulldogs played host to EIAC foe Greensburg on a wet Tuesday evening. Batesville shut out the Pirates 9-0.
Batesville’s Eli Pierson scored the first goal within the first minute. He later went on to complete a hat trick with three goals.
His brother Noah Pierson also scored with an assist from Willy Sherwood.
A deflected cross resulted in an own goal for Greensburg, putting the score at 5-0 by halftime.
In the second half, Thomas Hartman scored the first goal with an assist from Sebie Trainor.
The final three goals were scored by Willy Sherwood, Cody Sims and Sebie Trainor.
Rushville 13, Franklin County 4
BROOKVILLE – The Rushville Lions traveled to Franklin County for their last regular season EIAC match. The Lions were victorious with a score of 13-4.
Goals for the Lions were scored by Carter Tague (5), Aritz Gomez (4), Jackson Tracy (1), Jesus Leon (1), Nathan Dora (1), and Matthew Clark (1).
Assists were made by Gomez (2), Leon (2), Tague (1), Tracy (1) and Jose Leon (1).
Conditions for the game were not ideal. A constant rain throughout the game made for a soggy field.
Coach Wagner said, “The weather is an element of the game we can’t control. The ball can skip in erratic ways and the goalkeeper has a hard time stopping shots. I wanted to build an early lead in case the rain helped our opponent score.”
The Lions built an early lead with Gomez scoring in the first minute of the game. Soon after, Gomez and Tague were able to each score three more goals and Clark found the back of the net to make it 8-0 at the half.
The second half saw the Lions find the net first when Jesus Leon passed to Tracy in the first two minutes of the half.
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard with a goal and then a penalty kick making it 9-2. Dora and Tague responded with a pair of goals, but Franklin County continued to battle in the wet conditions with a two goals making it 11-4.
Jesus Leon and Tague scored two goals near the end of the game for a final score of 13-4.
