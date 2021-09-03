BATESVILLE - The Bulldog soccer team played host to Jac-Cen-Del on Thursday. Three first half goals led the Bulldogs to a 4-1 win.
The whistle blew to start the match and just a minute into the game Ian Carpenter played a through-ball to split the defense and Eli Pierson ran onto it for the first goal.
The next goal was scored from another long ball placed this time by Ian Powers and shot by Eli Pierson. The first attempt was deflected from the keeper, but Pierson followed through to tap it into the net.
Seconds later, Ian Powers spun his defender and then juked the keeper for the third goal.
JCD answered back with a goal when a long ball broke the defense and scored a 1-on-1 with the Bulldogs goalkeeper Niko Montoya.
In the second half, Batesville scored its fourth and final goal when Cody Sims threw the ball in from the sideline onto Ian Powers, who turned the ball by two defenders and shot into the net.
Rushville 1, Centerville 1
CENTERVILLE - On the road at Centerville, the Lion soccer team played to a 1-1 tie with the Bulldogs.
Rushville started off slow, but quickly picked up the pace. The midfield stayed disciplined in their positioning allowing them to control possession, according to Coach Wagner.
The Lions ball control led to Jesus Leon finding Nathan Dora slashing through the defense. A few quick dribbles and Dora scored his second goal of the season making it 1-0.
Centerville responded with a couple shots on goal. A quick strike from the right side by the Bulldogs deflected off a Rushville defender and tied the game 1-1 at half.
The second half saw Rushville and Centerville both have chances to score, but neither team was able to get it passed the keeper.
Rushville keeper Jonathan Starke finished with 11 saves. Rushville’s defense was also impressive in the second half allowing only three shots, according to Coach Wagner.
"I was impressed with how our non-starters performed when they came into the game. We started out slow, but a few substitution by Evan, Matthew, and Owen Clark along with Jesus Leon brought a spark that we needed," Coach Wagner said.
-Information provided.
