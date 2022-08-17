GREENSBURG - The Pirates opened the soccer season with a home contest with Madison. The Cubs scored five first-half goals en route to a 7-0 victory over Greensburg.
The Cubs got started early with a goal in the first minute of action. The Pirates held tight for the next 20 minutes, but the Cubs broke through with four goals to lead 5-0 at the break.
Greensburg was able to muster shots on goal in the second half from sophomore defenders Christopher Mains and Joey Yake, but the offense could not get going, according to Coach DeVolld.
Madison scored two more before the final whistle to close out the 7-0 victory
Greensburg junior goalkeeper Braylon Hahn registered 12 saves and was a bright spot for the Pirate defense, according to Coach DeVolld.
The Pirates return to action Thursday against EIAC opponent South Dearborn.
Rushville
The Lions opened the regular season with a 4-1 victory at Wapahani.
The Lions are counting on experienced senior and junior classes to lead the way this year and the players did just that against the Raiders, according to Coach Wagner.
Wapahani was first to strike as they scored from 16 yards out just six minutes into the game. Down 1-0, the Lions settled their early season nerves and began to control possession.
A couple of attacks led to a hand ball by the Raiders in their penalty box. Senior Ben Means buried the penalty kick in the top left of the net giving the Lions their first goal of the season and tying the game 1-1. Later in the first half, foreign exchange student and senior Lorenzo Solfanelli found his fellow senior Jesus Leon for a goal and a 2-1 Rushville lead heading to the half.
The second half started with Rushville continuing to control possession in their midfield.
Coach Wagner said, “Juniors Nick Durand and Matthew Clark played well in our midfield. They used their passing ability to beat defenders and found their open teammates.”
Fourteen minutes into the second half, senior Jackson Tracy made a nice pass to Jesus Leon who once again found the back of the net making it 3-1. Six minutes later, Tracy was able to score himself, this time off the Solfanelli assist to make the final score 4-1.
Sophomore Griffin Norris and senior Jacob Hampton both had good games playing goalkeeper for the Lions.
The Lions return to action at 5 p.m. Thursday at Batesville.
Batesville
Bulldogs faced Union County in the first match of the season. The Bulldogs shut out the Patriots 5-0.
At the 26:24 mark, Batesville's Grant Peters plays a through ball down the center of the field to Ian Carpenter and Carpenter dribbled the ball up and placed a low driven shot into the net.
At 6:59 of the first half, Batesville's Carpenter dribbled down the left side and touched the ball central to Owen Powers. Powers traps and lobs the ball into the net for a 2-0 lead.
Batesville scored just :45 into the second half. Batesville's corner kick by Matthias Davalos was headed into the net by Willy Sherwood.
At the 20:33 mark, Batesville's Emi Lopez dribbled down the middle, deflected off of the keeper, followed up the ball and touched it into the net to push the lead to 4-0.
The final Batesville goal came at 7:53 when Brady Wonnell played a ball to Simon Berkemeier, who found the back of the net.
Jac-Cen-Del
On Tuesday, the JCD varsity soccer team traveled to Milan to play on the new turf field and left with a 2-0 victory.
At the 18:50 mark, JCD's Luke Meyer scores with the assist from Caleb White.
In the second half at the 21:13 mark, White scored the second goal for JCD off the assist from CJ Kuhn.
Keeper Ben Schoetmer had three saves. JCD had 18 shots on frame.
Stats for the Eagles included Luke Meyer one goal and three shots; Caleb White one goal, one assist, four shots; CJ Kuhn one assist, three shots; Evan Rinear four shots; Carson Hughes one shot; Grant Rinear two shots; Clark Dwenger one shot; and Ben Schoetmer three saves.
