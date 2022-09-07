GREENSBURG - Visiting Jac-Cen-Del scored four first-half goals and held off the Pirates in the second half to win 4-2.
Greensburg Coach DeVolld noted the Pirates struggled to maintain possession in the game's first 10 minutes, leading to multiple scoring chances for the Eagles, one of which found the back of the net.
Three more JCD goals in the first half had the Eagles on top 4-0 at the half.
Greensburg played a much more competitive second half which saw Cy Miller net two goals, assisted by Hunter Springmeyer and Ethan Smith.
The Pirate defense was able to complete a second-half shut out, their second in two games, but it was not enough to overcome the Eagles' first-half lead.
For the Eagles, keeper Ben Schoetmer had five saves. Caleb White led the offense with two goals on three shots. Kayden Vatchet and Luke Meyer both had a goal. The Eagles tallied 22 shots, led by Meyer and Grant Rinear with four each.
Batesville
SHELBYVILLE - The Golden Bears made one goal stand up in a 1-0 victory over Batesville.
The match started with a lot of focus from both sides, according to Coach Hartman. Batesville found a good rhythm in possessing the ball from the start. Shelbyville’s speed and physicality challenged the Bulldogs' defense and had many shots on goal.
The first and only goal of the match came from a Shelbyville player when a shot outside the 18 found its way to the net.
The second half continued, as the Bulldogs defended against Shelbyville’s threat on goal. Batesville continued to work their way up the field with the ball, but ultimately never found the equalizer.
The JV Bulldogs fell to a tough Shelbyville JV squad by a final score of 5-1.
The Golden Bears attacked the Bulldogs early, scoring in the first minute of the match. Luis Camarena almost scored the equalizer at the 20-minute mark on a breakaway, but the Shelbyville keeper came out and made a nice save.
Shelbyville went on to score with six minutes left to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. The Golden Bears added two more goals early in the second half, but the JV Bulldogs kept fighting, eventually getting a spark from Carter Short, who scored from more than 30 yards out on a shot that hit both sides of the goalposts before going into the net.
The JV team moves to 0-2-1 on the season.
