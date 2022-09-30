MORRISTOWN - Greensburg boys soccer traveled to Morristown to take on the Yellow Jackets in the regular season finale Thursday and fell 3-0.
The Pirates played a hard fought first half conceding only one goal after holding 55 percent possession.
Sophomore Cy Miller had a chance to even the score before halftime, but the shot was saved by the senior goalkeeper for Morristown.
The first 10 minutes of the second half saw two more goals for Morristown, which proved to be too much for the Pirates to overcome. Greensburg saw shots on goal in the second half from Ethan Smith and John Robbins.
Greensburg goalkeeper Braylon Hahn registered four saves.
The loss moves Greensburg to 5-10-1 on the season heading into the sectional tournament next week. The Pirates face Franklin County in Round 1, with the game being played at 5 p.m. at Batesville.
Jac-Cen-Del
On the road at Southwestern (Hanover), the Eagles were defeated by the Rebels 5-1.
Luke Meyer had JCD's goal in the game. Caleb White had the assist on the goal. Meyer and White both had three shots on goal. Grant Rinear added a pair of shot on goal. Evan Rinear and DJ Brook both had one shot on goal.
JCD keeper Clark Dwenger tallied seven saves.
