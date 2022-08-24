LIBERTY - On the road at Union County, the Lions moved to 1-2-1 on the season with a 1-1 tie with the Patriots.
The first half saw several scoring opportunities by both teams, but neither could get a shot past the opposing team’s goalkeeper.
Rushville's goal came in the first minute of the second half. Nick Durand chipped the ball over the Union County defense and found Jesus Leon. Leon did the rest and deposited the ball in the net for a 1-0 lead.
The Lions held off the attacks of the Patriots until a foul in their penalty box led to penalty kick for Union County. The penalty shot found the top left corner of the net to tie the game 1-1.
The Lions return to action Thursday for their first home game of the season. Muncie Central comes to town at 5:30 p.m.
Greensburg
BROOKVILLE - The Pirates soccer team made trip to Franklin County Tuesday and returned with a 5-1 conference win.
The Pirates got the scoring started in the opening 10 minutes when Hunter Springmeyer found John Robbins who was able to push it past the Wildcat keeper. Franklin County was able to score to even things up before heading into halftime.
Greensburg was able to regain the lead in the first 10 minutes of the second half when Robbins was again able to score off of the Springmeyer assist.
Robbins finished up his hat trick moments later, scoring his third goal and putting the Pirates up 3-1 midway through the second half.
Robbins joins Grayson Newhart as the only Pirate with three goals in back to back games (since 2015).
The Pirate scoring wasn't done as Springmeyer recorded his third assist of the game, this time to Ethan Smith as the freshman was able to score his first career goal off of the Springmeyer free kick.
The Pirates final goal of the game came from Springmeyer off of an assist from Cy Miller.
Coach DeVolld noted, in addition to the fantastic second half by the offense, the defense recorded a second half shut out for the first time all season, limiting Franklin County to just five total shots in the game. Goalkeeper Braylon Hahn registered three saves.
The win pushes the Pirates to 2-2 on the season with their next game Aug. 30 against Southwestern (Shelby).
