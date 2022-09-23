RUSHVILLE - The Lions soccer team hosted Franklin County Monday and traveled to New Castle Tuesday.
The Lions defeated EIAC rival Franklin County 10-1 and fell at New Castle 2-1.
Scoring for the Lions against Franklin County were Nathan Dora (3), Jackson Tracy (2), and Lorenzo Solfanelli, Brody Miller, Caleb Hernandez, Ben Means, and Jesus Leon all with one goal.
Assists for the Lions came from Jesus Leon with two and Matthew Clark, Jose Leon, Jacob Hampton, Dora and Means all with one assist.
Solfanelli started the scoring for the Lions scoring in the first three minutes. Dora scored two more goals in the first 12 minutes along with Miller scoring one making it 4-0 early in the first half. With three minutes in the half, Dora scored and Tracy maintained the offense pressure scoring twice in the final two minutes before half making it 7-0.
The second half saw Jose Leon find Hernandez at the front of the goal for his first goal of the season. Hampton was able to send a corner kick to Means and Jesus Leon finished the night with a goal just inside the penalty box for a final score of 10-1.
Scoring for the Lions against New Castle was Means on a penalty kick.
New Castle was able to take advantage of a corner kick on a windy night to get on the scoreboard first to make it 1-0. Another quick offensive counter attack saw New Castle get another goal making it 2-0.
Rushville continued to fight and controlled possession in the second half getting shots on goals and narrowing the lead to 1 with a Means penalty kick, but were unable to score again.
Coach Wagner said, “The last three games we have controlled possession of the ball and dictated the game in our midfield. We need to continue to focus on our scoring opportunities and get some shots in the back of the net.”
The Lions travel to Mt. Vernon at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to take on the Marauders. The sectional pairing show will be this at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Greensburg
ST. LEON - The Greensburg boys soccer team traveled to East Central to take on the Trojans and lost 9-0.
The Pirates held the Trojans to 1 goal in the game's first 20 minutes, but East Central was able to net four more before halftime.
The EC offense continued its potent attack throughout the second half, netting four more and ended the game 9-0.
Greensburg goalkeeper Braylon Hahn registered 12 saves in the game.
Batesville vs. Greensburg
BATESVILLE - The Bulldogs hosted rival Greensburg in a rescheduled game. Batesville opened the scoring with a penalty kick goal and added three more goals to knock off the Pirates 4-0.
The opening goal of the match occurred with 29:57 on the clock resulting from a handball in the box. Batesville's Willy Sherwood shot the penalty kick which was blocked by the keeper, but then followed up for a one-touch shot to the net.
The Bulldogs' second goal came at 28:58, from a ball lobbed in and a Greensburg defender trapped it, but then it made its way to Ian Carpenter and he found the back off the net.
Goal three occurred at 26:38 when Carpenter scored from the 18-yard line. The final and fourth Batesville goal happened at 14:45 when Willy Sherwood played a thru-ball to Owen Powers which was placed into the net.
Greensburg had a few chances to cut into the deficit with John Robbins distributing to Hunter Springmeyer and Ethan Smith for Pirate opportunities, but none falling.
The loss puts the Pirates at 5-7-1 on the season (2-3 in the EIAC).
The weather took a turn for the worst, and the match was called at half time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.