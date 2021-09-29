BROOKVILLE – The Pirates found themselves back in the win column with a 6-1 win over Franklin County. The offense came out firing in the first half against the Wildcats. The scoring started when freshman John Robbins scored off of an assist from Hunter Springmeyer in the game’s first four minutes.
The scoring continued less than 10 minutes later when Grayson Newhart scored off of a Luke Hellmich corner kick.
The Pirates racked up four more goals before the end of the half, with two goals coming from Newhart, completing the hat trick, another goal coming from John Robbins, and a goal coming from junior Gibson Rayles, his first goal of the season.
Luke Hellmich finished the game with three assists. Goalkeeper Braylon Hahn finished the game with 12 saves, his third time in four games finishing with double digit saves.
In earlier action, after three straight shut-out losses, the Pirates finally found the back of the net against conference opponent, Connersville. Unfortunately, Greensburg fell to Connersville 8-1.
Freshman John Robbins scored his first career goal in the first half off of the Luke Hellmich assist. Goalkeeper Braylon Hahn registered 17 saves in the match.
East Central 3, Batesville 0
ST. LEON – The Bulldogs traveled to compete in a conference match against the East Central Trojans. The Trojans used three second half goals to knock off the Bulldogs 3-0.
The Trojans found their lead when their attacker collided with a Bulldogs defender 50/50 and passed it to an unmarked man, who shot into the net. The second goal started from a throw-in, where the ball was dispossessed from the Bulldogs keeper’s hands and shot into the net. The third and final goal came from a combination pass into the box then finding the net.
Muncie Central 2, Rushville 1
MUNCIE – The Lion soccer team traveled to Muncie Central to finish a game that started back on Aug. 26. Inclement weather caused the remainder of the game to be rescheduled. The game was tied 1-1 for over a month, but eventually the Lions fell 2-1.
The Lions started the match with Carter Tague striking first for the Lions. A nice crossing pass from Jesus Leon found Tague to make it 1-0. With storms approaching and the wind at their back, the Bearcats fired off a long shot and scored to tie it 1-1 in the first 29 minutes of play. As lightning struck, the players headed for the school and a new match date was set.
The teams kicked things off on Sept. 27 with 11 minutes left in the first half. Both teams battled back and forth fighting for possession of the ball. Once again the conditions were windy making it difficult for either team to connect on long passes.
The middle third of the field saw majority of the action with each team having some nice offensive attacks and shots on goal. Muncie Central used one of these attacks to fire a shot finding the bottom right corner for a final score of 2-1.
Coach Wagner said, “With this being a non-conference game, we tried to work on a different formation to have for sectional if we need to be more offensive. This change along with a shortened game really challenged us to get into the flow of the game. We have one more match before sectional to find our rhythm, but we are headed in the right direction going into the tournament.”
