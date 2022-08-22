LIBERTY – On the road at Union County, the Pirates’ soccer team picked up a 7-3 victory over the Patriots.
Union County broke into the scoring column first with a goal in the first five minutes of action. That did not slow the Pirates.
Greensburg answered with a goal from Cy Miller on the assist from Hunter Springmeyer.
The Pirates kept on the attack, adding three more goals before the break at the half.
John Robbins set up Miller’s second goal of the contest to give Greensburg a 2-1 lead.
Robbins and Springmeyer contributed goals of their own to finish out the half for the Pirates. Freshman Ethan Smith assisted on the Robbins goal.
Trailing the Pirates 4-1 to start the second half, the Patriots again struck quickly, another goal in the first five minutes of the half. Again, the Pirates had an answer.
Robbins found the net two more times off Smith assists and Miller added the final goal for the Pirates. That gave a hat trick to both Robbins and Miller.
Greensburg goalkeeper Braylon Hahn finished the game with seven saves.
The Pirates are back in action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin County.
Batesville
Batesville picked up a road win at Franklin County by the final of 8-0.
At the 36:43 mark of the first half, Thomas Hartman received the ball from Owen Powers. Thomas scored the first goal of the match with a low driven ball, deflected off to keeper and into the side of the net.
Hartman added a second goal of the half on a corner kick that deflected off a Wildcat and into the net. Batesville led 2-0 at the half.
Early in the second half, Hartman sent a diagonal ball to Powers for the goal. The Bulldogs made it 4-0 on Ian Carpenter’s goal off the Powers assist.
The Hartman to Carpenter connection worked again to push the lead to 5-0.
Freshman Simon Burgmeier passed the ball to Powers and Powers dribbled in and finished in the side net for a 6-0 lead.
Freshman Thomas Deal took advantage of a deflection to knock the ball past the Union County keeper for the goal. The final goal came off a lob by Reed Hixson to make the final margin 8-0.
Rushville
The Lions soccer team traveled to South Dearborn Saturday. After a close first half, the Knights pulled away in the second half for the 7-1 victory.
Ben Means scored the goal for Lions on a penalty kick early in the second half.
South Dearborn came out aggressive Saturday, scoring two quick goals in the first half. The Lions settled into their positions and played well the remainder of the first half. Good defense and a couple nice offensive attacks by the Lions found them trailing 2-0 at half.
Good play continued in the second half. The Lions had several scoring opportunities leading to Jesus Leon drawing a foul in the Knights penalty box. Means scored the penalty kick in the top left corner to make it 2-1. The Knights responded late in the second half, scoring five goals in the last 20 minutes.
Coach Wagner said, “We adjusted our lineup today and I thought our players responded well to the changes. Eli Jobe and Nathan Dora played really good at our defensive back positions which are new positions for them. Once again we saw some solid play from this group today, but we have to put this type of play together for 80 minutes.”
The Lions will next be in action at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Union County, followed by the Lady Lions at 7 p.m.
