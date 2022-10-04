BATESVILLE - Greensburg traveled to Batesville for opening round sectional action for the boys Tuesday. For a third time this season, the Pirates defeated the Wildcats and advanced in the sectional with an 8-0 win.
Junior captain Adam Underhill got the scoring started for Greensburg roughly 20 minutes into the first half.
A foul in the box on Ethan Smith led to a Pirate penalty kick, which was taken and made by Cy Miller. With 30 seconds left in the first half, Miller scored his second goal of the game off of the assist from John Robbins.
The second half started where the first half left off when Smith scored within the first three minutes of the half off of a beautiful left footed shot.
Miller recorded two second half assists, the first going to Underhill (his second goal of the game) and his second going to Robbins.
Junior Hunter Springmeyer added a goal to the score sheet off of a Robbins assist. Miller finished the second half with a goal off of the assist from Underhill.
Greensburg keeper Braylon Hahn finished the game with nine saves for the Pirates and the rest of the defense contributed to the shut out, the third of the season for the Pirates.
The final goal of the game for Miller gives him 51 career points (22 goals, 7 assists) to move him into seventh all time for the Greensburg soccer program, surpassing Luke Hellmich (50 points).
Oldenburg
KNIGHTSTOWN - Oldenburg Academy advanced to the soccer sectional semifinal with a 2-1 victory over Morristown in the opening round.
OA's Aaron Schneider scored at 5:41 in the first half on a shot in the 18. He was assisted by Thomas Lohmueller on a cross after a restart.
Jacob Cornelius scored in the second half on a restart from 19 yards. This was the result of a hand ball by the keeper outside the 18.
The Twisters had 14 shots with 10 on goal, nine off-sides, nine fouls, five hand balls which includes Jacob Hoff's inadvertent hand ball in the 18 that resulted in a penalty kick.
Isaiah Waggoner had six saves and Jacob Cornelius had one non-keeper save on the goal line.
Morristown scored in the second half at 2:03 on a PK for the inadvertent hand ball in the 18. The Yellow Jackets had 12 shots with eight on goal, six fouls, six corner kicks, three hand balls and the keeper had eight saves.
Jac-Cen-Del
OSGOOD - The Eagles hosted Switzerland County in the first round of the IHSAA sectional. A Cooper Todd goal in the second half for the Pacers advanced Switzerland County past JCD 1-0.
Caleb White led the offensive attack by the Eagles with five shots on goal. Luke Meyer added four shots on goal and CJ Kuhn had two shots on goal.
JCD's defense only allowed five shots on goal by the Pacers. JCD's keeper Clark Dwenger had two saves. Johnathan Norman and Evan Rinear led the Eagles with four steals each.
