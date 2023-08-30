SHELBYVILLE – The Greensburg boys soccer team faced a tough test Tuesday against a talented Southwestern (Shelby) squad on the Spartans home field.
The Spartans are ranked at No. 10 in the Class A poll this week.
The Pirates found themselves with a late 3-2 lead after an own goal by the Spartans, but Southwestern was able to find the net twice in the waning minutes of the game to squeak out a 4-3 win.
Cy Miller and John Robbins both scored for the Pirates in addition to the own goal by Southwestern.
The Pirates are now 2-3 (0-1 EIAC) on the season. Greensburg returns to the pitch at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Oldenburg Academy.
Rushville
RICHMOND – The Rushville boys soccer team traveled to Richmond to face the Red Devils Tuesday and were defeated 7-0.
The game started out with quick pace of play from both sides. The Red Devils used their home turf and speed to their advantage, scoring four goals in the first half. Rushville’s defense of Brody Miller, Nathan Dora, Connor Hodson, and Nick Durand played well as a unit, according to Coach Wagner.
The second half saw much of the same quickness from Richmond. The Red Devils scored three more goals early in the second half making the final score 7-0.
Coach Wagner said, “Playing on turf speeds the game up and causes small mistakes to turn into big mistakes. We learned from this game and will take these lessons with us to the next.”
The Lions return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against South Dearborn.
