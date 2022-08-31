GREENSBURG - Greensburg played at home Tuesday against the Southwestern (Shelby) Spartans. The teams battled to a 3-3 final.
The Pirates got the scoring started when Hunter Springmeyer scored off of a Cy Miller assist. The Spartans were able to find the equalizer before the half ended, bringing the halftime score to 1-1.
The Spartans got the scoring started in the second half, where they were able to score within the first 10 minutes.
Greensburg had an answer when Miller was able to beat the Southwestern defense and put a left-footed shot past the Spartan keeper.
The scoring continued for the Pirates with a goal from
freshman Ethan Smith. Springmeyer took a free kick from 35-yards out and was able to put the ball on frame. The ball ricocheted off of the post right to Smith who put the Pirates up 3-2.
With five minutes left, the Spartans again found the equalizer and were able to come away with a tie.
After a hard fought 80 minutes, the game ended 3-3. The tie moves the Pirates to 2-2-1.
Rushville
The Rushville soccer team hosted Muncie Central Bearcats for the Lions' home opener Thursday.
According to Coach Wagner, a fast paced offensive attack for the Bearcats was too much for Rushville to handle as the Lions were defeated 8-1.
The lone goal for the Lions was a penalty kick scored by Jesus Leon.
Early in the game, the Bearcats' speed by their forwards was evident. The Lions made some defensive adjustments, but the pace by Muncie Central allowed them to gain an early 4-0 lead.
The Lions continued to fight and scored a penalty kick by Leon with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. The last 10 minutes of the half saw Rushville get some shots on goal, but the score remained 4-1 at halftime.
The second half saw more of the same from Muncie Central used their quick pace of play allowing the Bearcats to score four more times for a final score of 8-1.
Coach Wagner said, “We made some adjustments during this game that I really liked and I think we will move forward with for the rest of the season. I want to commend our players for their effort as we come together as a team and learn to work as one unit.”
On Tuesday, the Lions hosted Richmond and defeated the Red Devils 2-1.
Scoring for the Lions was junior Nathan Dora with both goals and senior Leon with an assist. Sophomore goalkeeper Griffin Norris returned from injury and recorded 18 saves.
The Lions were able to set the pace of play early in the game. They knew Richmond would be fast but the Lions were able to slow the pace of play and set up in a defensive formation.
Coach Wagner said, “We wanted to pressure the ball, but not chase Richmond in the midfield. Our midfield played an excellent defensive game keeping the fast Red Devil midfield in check.”
A few quick offensive counters led the Lions to have good opportunities on goal. Junior defensive back Brody Miller had some excellent runs from our defensive line leading to shots on goal. A Miller run near the end of the first half led to Leon finding Dora at the top of the penalty box who scored in the lower left corner. The score remained 1-0 at half.
With 25 minutes remaining in the second half, Richmond rebounded a deflected shot and tied the game 1-1. The Lions did not give up and continued their solid defensive play and were able to counter with some fast runs by their wingers. Dora drew a foul in the penalty box later in the second half and scored the penalty kick leading to the final score of 2-1.
After the game Coach Wagner said, “This was a huge win for us today. We gained the confidence we needed. It was a great to have our full team back. Norris returning to goal and allowing us to play Jacob Hampton on defensive fortified our defensive line. Our communication on our defensive line between seniors Ben Means, Eli Jobe, and Hampton along with Miller played a huge factor in this win.”
The Lions return to action at 5 p.m. Thursday hosting Centerville.
Batesville
The Batesville Bulldogs competed against the South Dearborn Knights Tuesday for a home match. The Dogs brought the intensity and focus to perform.
The Knights pressed high with a lot of manpower, which left opportunities for Batesville to counter. The first goal happened 25:56 when the Bulldogs challenged the keeper, then he failed to get a proper clearance on the ball. Eli Lopez played the ball in the box near the goal where Noah Pierson followed up for a blast into the net to break the tie.
Before the end of the first half, the second goal came at 12:23, when Ian Carpenter sank a long driven free kick into the back of the net. The second half continued with the Knights continuing to threaten the Bulldogs defense, but never completely managing to break down the back line.
Senior Ethan Goodin had several impressive stops in the goal throughout the evening. The third and final goal came at 2:38 when Noah Pierson took the ball down the right wing and crossed it in, then Grant Peters headed the ball into the net.
Batesville won the game 3-0.
The junior varsity Bulldogs took their first loss of the season versus a tough South Dearborn team by a final score of 3-2. The Bulldogs had some chances to score early, but it was the Knights that got on the board first scoring with 10 minutes left in the first half and again just three minutes later to take a two goal lead.
Mathias Devalos was able to shrink that lead to just one by dribbling the defense and hitting a great shot into the corner of the net to make it 2-1 at halftime.
Batesville kept fighting and passed the ball extremely well all night giving themselves multiple scoring opportunities. Thomas Deal scored the equalizer in the second half at the 23:51 mark after an assist from Luis Camarena. Oliver Camarena made a lot of big saves in goal to help keep the Bulldogs within reach the whole match.
South Dearborn scored with 10 minutes left in the match to take the lead which ended up being the last goal of the night. Unfortunately, Batesville had a goal waved off in the last 10 minutes due to offsides which would have tied it, but overall, it was a great back-and-forth match in front of the home crowd. The JV team moves to 0-1-1 on the season.
