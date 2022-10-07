KNIGHTSTOWN - With a 4-1 victory over Wapahani in the sectional semifinal at Knightstown, the Oldenburg Twisters have earned the right to play for the sectional championship Saturday.
The Twisters (10-7-1) face Knightstown (8-8) on the Panthers' home turf at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In the semifinal win, Oldenburg's Thomas Lohmueller scored a hat trick in the match. He scored in the first half at 32:49 assisted by Aaron Schneider's pass into the 18 for the shot.
Lohmueller scored again in the opening half at 25:11 assisted by Evan Hilbert's pass into the 18 for the shot.
Schneider scored in the second half at 13:56 on a 25 yard, wide right blast past the keeper for the goal.
Lohmueller scored his third goal at 3:52 of the second half assisted by a long pass from Jacob Hoff. The shot came at 16 yards.
The Twisters had 27 shots with 17 on goal, two off-sides, nine fouls, one which resulted in the Wapahani penalty kick and four corner kicks. Isaiah Waggoner had three saves.
Wapahani scored in the second half at 33:38 on a PK from a foul on the left side of the 18.
The Raiders finished with nine shots with four on goal, one off-sides, one foul and their keeper had 13 saves.
Greensburg
BATESVILLE - The Pirates returned to Batesville for the sectional semifinal to face conference foe South Dearborn. The Knights (11-5-2) earned a berth in the sectional championship match against Lawrenceburg with an 8-0 victory over Greensburg (6-11-1).
Lawrenceburg (9-7) defeated Madison (10-4-4) in the other semifinal. The Tigers face defending champion South Dearborn at 7 p.m. Saturday.
This was the second time in three years the Pirates advanced to the sectional semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.