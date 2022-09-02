OLDENBURG - The Pirates visited Oldenburg to take on the Twisters on boys soccer action at The Graveyard. The Twisters shut out the Pirates 3-0 to move to 4-2 on the season.
Oldenburg got off to a good start with a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes of the first half.
Zach Hoff scored at 34:31 off the assist from Angus Lonergan. Aaron Schneider added a goal at 33:31 with the assist from Hoff.
The Twisters found the net once more before halftime while Greensburg struggled to get anything going offensively. Christian Mack's goal at the 7:05 mark made it 3-0. Hoff again assisted on the goal.
Greensburg was able to get good shots on goal from Hunter Springmeyer and Cy Miller, but the Oldenburg goalkeeper was able to make some impressive saves to keep the Pirates scoreless. The second half saw some great defense from the Pirates as
Greensburg held the Twisters scoreless in the second half. According to Coach DeVolld, freshman Jacob Schneider was a particular standout, in addition to Pirate goalkeeper Braylon Hahn, who registered 12 saves on the game.
Oldenburg keeper Isaiah Waggoner had seven saves.
The loss snaps the Pirates' three-game unbeaten streak and pushes the Pirates to 2-3-1 on the season.
BHS at JCD
OSGOOD - Batesville traveled to Jac-Cen-Del Thursday for a soccer match-up with the Eagles.
Just seconds into the game, the Eagles brought the ball up into the Bulldogs' defense, threatening Batesville's goal. The play was countered by the Bulldogs at 38:57 when Ian Carpenter found Emi Lopez on a through ball. Lopez took the ball 1-on-1 to the JCD keeper and placed it precisely around the keeper.
This goal made the difference in the match. The half continued as both teams battled for a goal. The second half saw Batesville starting to find their rhythm in possessing, but neither team could add to the scoreboard as Batesville notched the 1-0 victory.
