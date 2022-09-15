GREENSBURG - For a second straight outing, the Pirates shut out their opponent on the pitch. Greensburg knocked off Franklin County 9-0, holding their opponents scoreless in back-to-back wins for the first time in Coach DeVolld's tenure.
The Pirates got the scoring started early with the first goal coming from Cy Miller. The first half scoring didn't stop there for Miller as he recorded two more goals before the end of the first half.
Freshman Ethan Smith joined the first half scoring barrage for the Pirates with a pair of goals. Smith also assisted on one of Miller's goals.
The Pirates also saw the first goal of the season from junior captain Adam Underhill as the Pirates were awarded a penalty kick off of a hand ball in the box and Underhill was able to knock it in.
The Pirates took a 6-0 lead into halftime.
Greensburg continued to pressure the Wildcats offensively with second half goals coming from Miller, Smith and John Robbins.
With his two goals and one assist in the game, freshman Smith set a new Pirates record for points in a season for a freshman. Ethan has six goals and five assists so far this season, good for 17 points and the new freshman record.
Rushville
The Rushville boys soccer team traveled to East Central Wednesday and were defeated 8-0.
The Lions knew it would be a tough matchup. East Central scored six goals in the first half. A highlight for the Lions was goalkeeper Griffin Norris blocking a penalty kick in the first half, according to Coach Wagner.
The Trojans continued their offensive pressure in the second half scoring two goals for a final score of 8-0.
Coach Wagner said, “Playing a tough opponent like East Central makes your team see the level of play they need to work hard in practice to achieve.”
The Lions will be in action at 10 a.m. Saturday as they host the Greensburg Pirates in the Battle of the Ball game. The Lions will attempt to maintain the trophy. The Lions will honor their seniors Jacob Hampton, Eli Jobe, Jesus Leon, Ben Means, Jackson Tracy and Lorenzo Solfanelli.
Jac-Cen-Del
Jac-Cen-Del held off rival Milan 2-1 in soccer action.
Keeper Ben Schoetmer finished with 18 saves for the Eagles.
Caleb White scored both goals for the Eagles.
JCD had 10 shots on goal. White finished with five followed by Grant Rinear three, Evan Rinear one and Luke Meyer one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.