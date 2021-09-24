GREENSBURG – In the EIAC boys tennis individual tournament, Rushville advanced past the first round in four of the five spots.
At No. 1 singles, Marlin Hershberger defeated Lawrenceburg’s Ben Schmidt 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Sam Smith only lost one game in knocking off East Central’s Matt Graff 6-0, 6-1.
Rushville’s Cameron Jackman shut out South Dearborn’s Cole Armbruster 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Rushville’s Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright defeated South Dearborn’s Kaylob Toon and Konner Taylor 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Rushville’s Trevor Hunter and Lucas Vaughn lost 6-0, 6-0 to Connersville’s Luke Morris and Kolton DeBoard.
“A pretty good showing for the Lions tonight as we got four wins in our five matches. We’ll try to keep it up at the second round and the finals on Saturday,” Rushville’s Coach Heuer said.
Greensburg tennis
Greensburg defeated Lawrenceburg 5-0 on Tuesday. According to Coach Rigney, Bryce Stringer, Karson Scheidler and Dan Fisse played outstanding singles, each winning 6-0 6-0.
Abe Tebbe and Jack McKinsey won at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-2 and Reece Beaver and Justin Adkins won at No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-0.
Greensburg also defeated Franklin County Tuesday night 4-1. Bryce Stringer lost at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-1. Karson Scheidler won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-2. Dan Fisse won at No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-1.
Abe Tebbe and Jack McKinsey won at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-0. Reece Beaver and Justin Adkins won at No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-1.
