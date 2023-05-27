GREENFIELD – With a trip to the state finals on the line, regional qualifiers converged on Greenfield-Central High School for the IHSAA track and field regional Thursday.
Center Grove proved to be the top team in the field with a total of 122 to earn the regional title.
Warren Central was second with 98. Greenfield-Central placed third with 78. Franklin Central (53) and Columbus North (52) were fourth and fifth respectively. Rounding out the top 10 was Whiteland, Roncalli, Greenwood, East Central and Franklin Community.
Greensburg
Tyler Biddinger placed in two events for the Pirates. He was sixth in the shot put at 49-11.5 and seventh in the discus with a distance of 148-2.
In the 3200, TJ Gorman crossed the line seventh in 9:56.25 and Joe Hawkins was eighth in 9:59.35.
Jake Hawkins finished 15th in the 1600 with a time of 4:48.75.
North Decatur
Kaden Muckerheide finished 16th in the 100 in 12.04 and 10th in the long jump with a leap of 19-9.75.
South Decatur
McKinley Shook was the top finishing Cougar with a sixth place in the 300 hurdles in 41.34.
Lucas Ballard finished 15th in the 100 in 11.96.
The 4x100 relay team of Jack Hamilton, Ballard, Shook and Owen Arreola placed 13th in 45.50.
Arreola jumped to 15th place in the long jump with a distance of 19-3.25.
Batesville
Batesville’s 4x400 relay team of Cage Pohlman, Deev Ranka, Cannon Clark and Blake Hornberger finished sixth in 3:32.12.
The 4x800 relay team of Jake Chapman, Isaac Trossman, Ranka and Clark crossed the line sixth in 8:23.46.
In the pole vault, Hudson Kohlman finished 12th at 10-6.
Ayden Eckstein placed 13th in the high jump with a height of 6-0.
Pohlman was 14th in the 110 hurdles in 16.48.
Chapman was 10th in the 3200 with a time of 10:02.58.
Rushville
The top finisher for the Lions was Chase Woolf, taking 13th in the 200 in 23.80. Ryan Schindler finished 16th in the 1600 with a time of 5:06.47. Trenton Dyer placed 15th in the high jump at a height of 5-10.
