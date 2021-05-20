RUSHVILLE - The Indiana Middle School State Track and Field meet is an event that started in 2018. A local club in Terre Haute saw the need and passion for this type of meet.
The first meet was held at Terre Haute North and in 2019 at Terre Haute South. This year, the event again will be hosted by Terre Haute South on Saturday, May 22, with the field events starting at 10 a.m.
Each year the qualifying standards are based on the previous year’s results and entries. This year anywhere from 50-60 participants registered to compete for a top position in their respective events.
For sprints, the top 24 participants are selected for each event; distance races, the top 32 participants are selected; high jump and pole vault, the top 12 participants are selected; and for all other field events (shot put, discus, and long jump) the top 16 participants are selected.
This year, Benjamin Rush Middle School was fortunate enough to have seven individuals not only meet qualifying standards, but get selected to participate at the top of their event groups.
The individuals are Jenna Lawler (shot put, 34-03.5), Hunter Parmerlee (1600, 5:07), Dayton Bates (100, :12.0), Trisha Morgan (200, :26.21), and a 4x800m relay team consisting of Isaac Krodel, Issac Schelle, Dustin King and Parmerlee (10:02).
Assistant Coach Ryan Edwards said that BRMS “had so many athletes improve and keep on improving at meets and even at practices. They worked hard and it showed every race.”
Head Coach Kallie Peterman said, “Despite having a pandemic and losing out on their season last year, these kids truly climbed the mountain of adversity that stood between them and qualifying for this state meet. The entire season prepared and lead them to this opportunity, and we are so proud of those who are able to extend their season and really showcase their hard work in a group of 800+ athletes, coaches, and fans.”
Edwards also goes on to compliment each athlete who qualified, “Isaac Krodel, Isaac Schelle, Dustin King, and Hunter Parmerlee in the 4x800 battled all season improving their time to compete with the likes of Batesville and East Central. Dayton Bates our lone seventh grader in the 100m Dash fought hard and toughed it out to qualify for this spot in the state meet. His teammates helped push him to this time. Trisha Morgan in the 200m Dash excelled not only in this event but in the hurdles and 400m Dash as well. She has a quick turnover time and runs smoothly. Hunter Parmerlee in the 1600m run worked hard and strived for excellence, and it paid off as he claimed victory at our EIAC conference winning with a phenomenal finish. Jenna Lawler in shot put who amazingly broke our school record this season and kept marching on from there. Her work ethic was inspiring for many. I’m really proud of this group of students as well as the others on our team.”
Throws coach Brad Lawler also compliments Lawler’s achievements from this season, “She wanted to break the 8 pound shot record which she did the first meet of the year, a record she would break two more times before the end of the season. Going into the state meet, Jenna has only lost three times in shot put during the season. She has been the most positive person in the throwing group always encouraging all of her teammates. She also encourages the other throwers from the other schools.”
Coach Lawler added, “Numerous times this year I have had coaches and parents come to me after the meet and tell me what an outstanding group of young athletes Rushville has. They were very impressed with the fact that our kids were cheering for everyone and Jenna was almost always taking the lead.”
Peterman also has two athletes in the meet for the sprinters, Bates and Morgan.
“Dayton and Trisha are both two motivated, determined, and hard working student-athletes. As a seventh grader, Dayton really grew this year as an athlete and a person. It has been a fun journey watching him gain confidence as the year went on with his performances on the track. Trisha has been a crucial component of the girls team this year and her spirit and desire to be successful is incredibly infectious throughout the entire team. Trisha does not complain, sets high goals, and completely smashes them each time. We had a really great season with a lot of really great kids and it is an absolute joy to have the opportunity to be their coach and their biggest fan this weekend in Terre Haute," Coach Peterman said.
"The distance crew was quite the entertainment this season. These boys (Schelle, Krodel, Parmerlee, and King) have worked incredibly hard each and every meet to better their time in the 4x800m relay. This group works hard every single day on the track or in the grass and really does a great job at pushing each other to be the best versions of themselves. I can say the same about Parmerlee in his individual race, the 1600m run as well. He is a go-getter and a fighter and does not give up despite a good fight. I am really excited to see these young men compete this weekend," Coach Peterman added.
-Information provided.
