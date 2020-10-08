RUSHVILLE – The BRMS cross country team hosted Connersville and Franklin County on Monday.
For the girls, the Lady Cubs were led by Mikayla Herbert in second place. Following Mikayla for the Lady Cubs were Carly Senour sixth, Jentri Wallace eighth, Brooke Means 13th, Jorja Ellis 15th, Lacie Madden 16th and Cierra Christmas 17th. The Lady Cubs finished second as a team scoring 36 points as Connersville took the victory with 22 points.
For the boys, the Cubs completed a successful season by taking the meet with 20 points. Connersville was second with 36.
For BRMS, Hunter Parmerlee set the pace, charging to victory in 11:03. Wyatt Jacobs finished second and Isaac Schelle third to sweep the top 3 spots for the Cubs. Dustin King ran to a fifth place finish. Also contributing for the Cubs’ were Griffin Norris 10th, Jacob Lilly 11th, Logan Jacobs 14th, Mason Mosburg 17th, Trent Gossett 19th and David Hull 22nd.
According to Tate Martz, the BRMS Cross Country teams had a very successful season.
The girls’ team showed great improvement over the course of the season and will look to build off of their late season success next season. The boys’ team was one of the most dominant teams that BRMS has ever had. Their season record was 38-1 with their only loss coming to Batesville at the EIAC meet. Individually they had several great performances, led by Hunter Parmerlee with 10 victories in 11 races.
