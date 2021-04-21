RUSHVILLE - Benjamin Rush Middle School’s seventh-grade baseball team defeated Eastern Hancock 10-5.
Rushville’s defense performed strongly on opening night and Rushville had a quality pitching performance from four different players, Collin Taylor, Carter Wolf, Layne Harbison, and Sam Pavey. Sam Pavey got the win and pitched the final three innings striking out four. The team was led by Blake Chappelow, who finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Damion Trueblood and Carter Wolf each scored 2 runs offensively.
North Decatur visited Rushville in game two and defeated the Lions 12-3. Rushville left seven runners on base as the team struggled to get the big hit to bring runners home to shorten the gap. The Lions defense committed five errors in the first two innings and the Chargers scored nine runs. The defense and pitching tightened up over the final four innings. Carter Woolf led the six hit attack with two. The Lions pitchers were Woolf, who took the loss, and Collin Taylor, who pitched four innings in relief.
BRMS eighth-grade
Rushville defeated the visiting Morristown Yellow Jackets, 12-0. Alex Reynolds struck out six and walked two through two innings of work and Ralph Eakins struck out four to close the game. The team was led offensively by Karson Gipson with three hits and a run scored. Nicholas Bowles was 2-for-3 with a double, three stolen bases, and an RBI.
The 8th grade followed that contest with a 21-4 loss to Pendleton Heights. Ralph Eakins started off on the mound, going four innings and giving up seven runs. He struck out three. Xxavien Jenkins led the way on offense with a single and a triple.
