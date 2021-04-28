GREENSBURG – Scoring at least one run in all six innings, Greensburg's baseball team earned a 12-2 victory Tuesday against North Decatur. The Pirates three in the first and four in the fourth, taking an 8-0 lead before the Chargers got on the board in the fourth.
Toby Brogan and Corbin Mathews both tripled in the first to spark the offense. Sam West and Brett Stringer had RBI hits in the fourth.
Brogan led Greensburg to victory on the hill. He surrendered two runs on three hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking one. Brayson Newhart threw one inning in relief.
Jacob Mirick took the loss for the Chargers. He went three innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and striking out five.
ND committed four errors, while GCHS made two errors.
Noah Howell led the Chargers by going 2-for-3. Trent Gauck and Nick Gall knocked in North's runs.
Greensburg racked up nine hits, with Mathews going 3-for-4.
Up next
GCHS (4-8) will play Thursday at Batesville for the second meeting between the EIAC foes this week.
ND (6-5) will host Oldenburg Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday.
