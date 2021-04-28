RISING SUN - On the back nine at The Links at Rising Star Casino Resort, North Decatur’s golf team defeated Oldenburg and Rising Sun. The Chargers finished with a team-total of 175. Oldenburg was second with 201 and Rising Sun was third with 227.
Collin Bryant was low for the Chargers, but was one stroke off of low medalist for the match (Drew Wagner, Oldenburg). Bryant had two double bogeys on the night, but fought back with two birdies to end the night with a 2-over 39.
Bryant was followed by Carson Parmer who shot a 42 with five pars.
Jack Koehne was third for the Chargers with a 46 and Cejay Parmer carded a season low 48 to round out the top four.
Xavier Adams shot a 52. Austin Gould shot a 51 and Christopher Gauck shot a 56.
