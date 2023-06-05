GREENSBURG - State ranked Columbus North proved to be the class of the field Friday at the IHSAA golf sectional at the Greensburg County Club. The Bull Dogs posted a team score 292 to win the sectional crown.
Columbus East was second with 310 and Shelbyville was third with 326. The top three teams and top three individuals from non-qualifying teams move on to Thursday's regional at the Providence Regional held at Champions Pointe Golf Course.
The individuals advancing was dominated by local golfers. North Decatur's Carson Parmer (75) and Jack Koehne (78) join Greensburg's Colten Schroeder (79) as the three moving on to the regional.
Greensburg finished fourth as a team with 328. Following Schroeder's 79 for the Pirates were Parker Phillips 81, Abe Tebbe 83, Hunter Springmeyer 85 and Jack McKinsey 89.
"Even though we didn't make it through to the regional and fell short of our season goal, I could not be more proud of these guys. They simply had an amazing season. In my 12 years at the helm, this has been the lowest scoring team that I've coached. The amount of work that they put in to become better golfers cannot be understated. I know a lot of them left the course today with their heads hung low, but I look at it as an opportunity to regroup and come back even better next year," Greensburg Coach Mize said.
The Chargers finished fifth overall with 331. Scores for the Chargers included Carson Parmer 75, Koehne 78, Owen Eldridge 85, Cooper Parmer 93 and Austin Gould 101.
Batesville was sixth, one stroke behind North with 332. Scores for the Bulldogs included Jonathan Moody 81, Jackson Day 82, Landon Raver 84, Jackson Wanstrath 85 and Alec Bunselmeier 94.
South Decatur's Ayden Billingsley finished with 117.
Rounding out the team scores were East Central 337, Milan 351, Hauser 365, Jac-Cen-Del 385, South Ripley 419, Waldron incomplete, Southwestern (Shelby) incomplete and South Decatur incomplete.
