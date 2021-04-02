Academic honors court

Batesville's varsity basketball team put together a cumulative GPA of 3.54, with eight players achieving at least a 3.2. Front row, from left: Thomas Raver (3.2), Lleyton Ratcliffe (4.0), RJ Powell (3.9), Cole Pride (4.0), Austin Cornn (3.8). Back row: Calvin Sherwood (3.3), Cole Werner (3.9), Ben Schebler (3.6). 

 Photo provided

Batesville's boys basketball team held its banquet Wednesday night to honor the players and their journey this season.

"It was a special season in every way and the boys and I were so grateful to complete a full season," coach Aaron Garrett said. "Wins were hard to come by, but the players always gave maximum effort and represented BHS well."

Here are this season's award winners: 

RJ Powell: Ripley Co. Tournament All-Tournament Team; IBCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention; Captain Award

Thomas Raver: Rebounding Ball Award

Ben Schebler: Jon Saner Dedication and Courage Award

Lleyton Ratcliffe: IBCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention; Captain Award; Batesville Basketball Alumni Award; Bulldog Award

Sam Voegele: EIAC All-Conference Team; Carl Shane Free Throw Award; Captain Award; MVP Award

Zach Wade: JV Bulldog Award

Jack Grunkemeyer: Freshman Bulldog Award

