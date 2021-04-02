Batesville's boys basketball team held its banquet Wednesday night to honor the players and their journey this season.
"It was a special season in every way and the boys and I were so grateful to complete a full season," coach Aaron Garrett said. "Wins were hard to come by, but the players always gave maximum effort and represented BHS well."
Here are this season's award winners:
RJ Powell: Ripley Co. Tournament All-Tournament Team; IBCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention; Captain Award
Thomas Raver: Rebounding Ball Award
Ben Schebler: Jon Saner Dedication and Courage Award
Lleyton Ratcliffe: IBCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention; Captain Award; Batesville Basketball Alumni Award; Bulldog Award
Sam Voegele: EIAC All-Conference Team; Carl Shane Free Throw Award; Captain Award; MVP Award
Zach Wade: JV Bulldog Award
Jack Grunkemeyer: Freshman Bulldog Award
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.