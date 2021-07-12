The Batesville Athletic Boosters will be holding the 33rd Annual Bulldog Open golf tournament at Hillcrest Country Club on Friday, July 23. The four-person scramble is open to the public and will start at 11 a.m.
Cost is $400 per team, which includes green fees, cart, skins, beverage tickets and lunch from the grill.
Golfers can sign up as a team of four or individually. There are also opportunities for hole and event sponsorship.
For more information or to sign up, contact coordinator Wendy Meyer at wendy@southeastern-in.com or Bertha Hazelwood at bhazelwood@batesville.k12.in.us.
