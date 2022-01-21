LAWRENCEBURG - The Bulldogs of Batesville High School traveled to Lawrenceburg to compete in a triangular meet with the Tigers and Milan Indians.
While the boys were able to come away with a victory, the girls once again fell short in the overall scoring. Freshman Isabel Raab led scoring after winning the 100 butterfly and finishing third in the 200 IM.
For the boys, Sean Callahan and Will Johnson tied for points scored individually.
“After being unavailable the previous two meets (and watching one on TV), it was great to see the kids racing again,” Coach McMullen said. “Today we swam tired but still put up a valiant effort. Milan has always been a tough competitor for both of our teams and we have a great friendly rivalry.”
For the Bulldogs, this wraps up the dual meet schedule as they get prepared to head to IUPUI for a final invitational featuring 20 schools. The meet dubbed “Schools with No Pools Invitational” is hosted at the IU Natatorium and features mainly private schools from Indianapolis, Batesville, Oldenburg and South Ripley, all schools that don’t have a pool to call home.
They’ll then wrap up the season with the sectional championship and state meets in February.
TEAM SCORES
Boys
Batesville 125
Milan 111
Lawrenceburg 11
Girls
Milan 126
Lawrenceburg 102
Batesville 83
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
Sean Callahan — 200 IM, 500 Free
William Johnson — 50 Free, 100 Backstroke
Benjamin Moster — 100 Fly
Joseph Shroder — 100 Free
200 Freestyle Relay — Matt Tekulve, Ciaran Tyrer, Derek VanSickle, Johnson
400 Freestyle Relay — Shroder, Callahan, Tyrer, Moster
Girls
Isabel Raab — 100 Fly
UP NEXT
The Batesville Bulldogs will be visiting the IU Natatorium at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, for the Schools with No Pools Invitational.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.