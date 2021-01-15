LAWRENCEBURG – Batesville’s boys and girls swimming teams dove into competition Thursday at Lawrenceburg for a nail-biter. The Bulldog boys won the competition, while the girls dropped the meet, finishing in third place, but by a total margin of only five points.
“We swam the best meet we could given our circumstances,” BHS coach Greg McMullen said, “but (Lawrenceburg coach) Neil (Rullmen) and (Milan coach) Steve (Stock) had a stronger lineup on the women’s side. We get another chance next week to try and eek out a win when we head to Milan for our quad meet (which will include Southwestern-Hanover).”
Batesville’s boys were able to finish a strong back-half effort, winning six of seven events after the break.
“Both of our teams are really starting to hit a stride as we start to wind down the season. Hopefully we can maintain this momentum as we move to Sectionals,” McMullen said.
“With the additional challenges put into place with the pandemic, we’re still happy to be competing and hope to continue doing so as we approach February.”
TEAM SCORES
Boys: Batesville 90, Milan 82, Lawrenceburg 63
Girls: Milan 101, Lawrenceburg 97, Batesville 96
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
• Will Johnson — 200 free (1:59.73)
• Ciaran Tyrer — 100 butterfly (1:01.94)
• Ben Moster — 100 free (54.40), 100 breast (1:06.35)
• Sean Callahan — 500 free (5:21.22)
• 200 free relay (1:43.68) — Adam Hollowell, Ethan Brewer, Moster, Joseph Shroder
• 400 free relay (3:43.55) — Callahan, Moster, Tyrer, Johnson
Women
• Sonja Gaulin — 100 free (1:05.09)
• 200 free relay (1:59.12) — Gaulin, Isabelle Wonnell, Maria Lopez, Paige Oldham
• Paige Oldham — 100 breast (1:26.36)
NOTABLES
• Johnson was the first individual under 2:00 in the 200 freestyle since 2013.
• Moster led the team with two individual wins.
• Gaulin and Oldham both won their only individual events on the night.
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs will visit EIAC rival East Central for a dual meet Tuesday.
