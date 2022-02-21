COLUMBUS - The Batesville Bulldogs swimming program traveled to compete at the IHSAA Sectional meet hosted by Columbus North.
With 12 overall teams, the Bulldogs came away with a sixth place finished, tying last year's overall placement.
Junior William Johnson lead the team overall earning spots in the A-final of both individual events (50 and 100 Free), coming away with 22 points on the night with two eighth place finishes. Senior Benjamin Moster earned an eighth (200 IM) and 9th (100 Breaststroke).
Junior Ciaran Tyrer capped out the A-finalists by finishing in eighth in the 100 Fly and also brought home a 15th in the 100 breaststroke.
Senior Sean Callahan capped off his career with a lifetime best in the 500 Free and earning 10th and 13th in the 200 Freestyle.
Senior Joseph Shroder earned his first ever individual callback at the IHSAA sectional in the 50-freestyle and sprinted away with a 14th place finish in what would also be a lifetime-best swim.
“Today was emotional,” Head Coach Greg McMullen said. “We’re moving on from a chapter that’s changed the trajectory of our program. And don’t misunderstand me on this, we still have a lot of talent and hard-working individuals on the team moving into next year. But the group of seniors we have, have done something special.”
“This senior class has been with me, largely, from the beginning. They bought in, dug in and proved that we can compete against much bigger schools," McMullen said. "Next season we’ll be continuing to grow in strength, and putting our best efforts forward every time we swim.”
McMullen added, “I want to thank every single swimmer that’s come through Batesville High School to set the foundation for where we are today and I want to thank this class for being such a fantastic group of young leaders. Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.”
TEAM SCORES
Bloomington North 427, Bloomington South 348, Columbus North 327, East Central 323, Columbus East 239, Batesville 149, Milan 125, Greensburg 93, Edgewood 75, Oldenburg Academy 52, South Dearborn 29 and Rising Sun 24.
BULLDOG FINALISTS
200 Medley Relay — Callahan, Moster, Tyrer, Matthew Tekulve (7th)
Sean Callahan — 200 Free (13th); 500 Free (10th)
Benjamin Moster —200 IM (8th); 100 Breast (9th)
William Johnson — 50 Free and 100 Free (8th)
Joseph Shroder — 50 Free (14th)
Ciaran Tyrer — 100 Fly (8th); 100 Breast (15th)
200 Freestyle Relay — Tekulve, Shroder, Tyrer, Johnson (4th)
400 Freestyle Relay — Callahan, Shroder, Moster, Johnson (6th)
-Information provided.
