CONNERSVILLE – The Batesville Bulldogs swim team traveled to Connersville Tuesday evening for a double-dual matchup with the Spartans of Connersville and Royals of Eastern Hancock. The Bulldogs came home undefeated while the Lady Bulldogs dropped both contests.
According to Head Coach Greg McMullen, the Lady Bulldogs swam well in their second contest of the season earning two second and third place finishes on the night. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs earned 10 personal bests on the year — which is a huge jump given most of the team hadn’t swam those events since last season.
“We always try to mix up our season opening swims to knock the rust off and figure out where we are,” Coach McMullen said.
Batesville is knocking off more than just rust with obtaining those PRs. “We’re setting ourselves up for a strong showing come January and February,” Coach McMullen added.
Isabel Raab had the highest individual finish with her second place in the 50 free. Fellow sophomore Sarah Bedel had a second place finish in the 100 Fly.
For the Bulldogs, senior Will Johnson led the team with a team-high two first place finishes (200 IM, 100 Fly). Senior Ciaran Tyrer had a first in the 100 Breaststroke with a great seasoning opening time as well, while also finishing with a third place in the individual medley. Returning swimmer Matthew Tekulve wrapped up top-3 scoring with a second and third place finish in the 50 and 100 Free, respectively.
Team newcomers Emi Lopez, Ian Carpenter and Sam Richardson also had top finishes: Lopez in the 50 and 100 Free, Carpenter in the 100 Back and Richardson also in the 100 back.
Final scores
Girls
- Eastern Hancock 87, Batesville 69
- Connersville 115, Batesville 55
- Connersville 112, Eastern Hancock 54
Boys
- Batesville 104, Eastern Hancock 42
- Batesville 83, Connersville 81
- Connersville 96, Eastern Hancock 44
Batesville travels to the Lawrenceburg Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.