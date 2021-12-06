MILAN - Milan hosted a 5-team wrestling invitational on Saturday with Batesville, Rushville, Lawrenceburg and Union County joining the Indians.
BATESVILLE
The Bulldogs finished the day with a 2-2 record while coming home with three weight class champions.
Batesville opened the day with a 36-28 loss to Lawrenceburg, with five individual victories.
After a bye, the Bulldogs lost to Union County 38-30 with five individual victories.
BHS bounced back with their first victory of the season, defeating Rushville 52-24, with 9-of-10 Bulldogs getting victories.
The Bulldogs closed out the day with a 48-9 victory over county rivals Milan, with eight individual victories.
The Bulldogs move to 2-4 on the season.
Batesville had three weight class champions with Josh Mobley going 4-0 at 160, Andrew Jones going 3-1 at 182 with his lone loss coming from a senior jumping up from 170, and Chase Hamilton going 4-0 at 195.
Alex Murphy and Christian Garcia went 3-1 on the day, while David Maher, Mason Neeley, Damien Dance, Parker Glandon, and Max Amberger all finished with two victories. The Bulldogs will travel to Rushville this Saturday.
RUSHVILLE
Rushville finished 1-3 on the day to move its overall record of 2-3. Rushville defeated Milan 54-18 and fell to Lawrenceburg 54-24, Batesville 52-24 and Union County 42-33.
The Lions had three wrestlers go undefeated for the day. Senior Alan Busche had a great day, scoring three pins and a forfeit at 170.
Junior Tuff Tackett (120) and freshman Zakk Reed (106) both won the one match they wrestled against very tough opponents and took three forfeits.
Pacey Dye strained his back pinning Merkel from Lawrenceburg, took two forfeits, and gave his final match at 132 to Wyatt Jacobs.
"I was very proud of our wrestlers. We have a young team, but they are aggressive. They are also fast learners who have already developed a good base to build upon as the season progresses. I am very excited about the future of lion wrestling," Coach Tush said.
Also picking up wins for the Lions on the day were Kian Nash (126), Edgar Fernandez (145), Elijah Biggs (160), Carter Erwin (182) and Trey Newman (220).
The Lions return to action Wednesday at Richmond and host the Rushville Super 5 on Saturday.
