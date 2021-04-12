BATESVILLE — There are standard goals teams set, and then there’s Batesville’s baseball team.
The Bulldogs take pride in their unorthodox approach.
Three seniors were asked about what the team hopes to achieve this year.
“Win conference and sectionals,” Calvin Sherwood said.
“We want over 20 wins,” Trey Peters said.
“We want to be the most disliked and havoc-causing team there is in the state,” Sam Voegele said.
No, the Bulldogs won’t be flipping their bats to cause the ire of their opponent. Nor will they be purposely throwing at batters to incite brawls.
Rather, the havoc is in reference to Batesville’s offensive philosophy under coach Justin Tucker.
“Basically, we steal bases all the time, we bunt all the time, shake fences all the time,” Tucker said. “We put pressure on them, get in their heads.”
This is Tucker’s sixth year at the helm. His philosophy was formulated after being around various coaches over the years.
Tucker began coaching as an assistant at Batesville for two years. He then coached Greensburg’s junior varsity team for four years, before taking over Batesville’s varsity team in 2016.
High school baseball certainly isn’t like the major leagues, and Tucker embraces doing things differently. The Bulldogs have either led or finished second in Class 3A in stolen bases for three straight years, he said. They swiped 97 bags in the 2019 season, which equates to 3.6 stolen bases per game.
“A havoc mentality is basically let’s get in people’s heads and let’s move forward and be successful that way,” Tucker said. “That’s our approach, that’s why guys are so pumped to play (larger and state-ranked) teams. That’s how we beat the teams people say we can’t beat. We get in their heads and play the mental game rather than trying to beat them with talent.”
The Bulldogs certainly aren’t lacking in the talent department, either.
Sherwood, Peters and Voegele were starters as freshmen and helped the Bulldogs win a sectional title in 2018. After being unable to play their junior year because of Covid, they’re stoked to be back on the diamond with their friends and playing the sport again.
In the first game this season, Peters reached third base, where Tucker was coaching.
“I’ve missed it out here,” Peters said.
Sherwood said he’s grateful for every moment this season.
“I’m taking nothing for granted,” he said.
Missing a year has made the players that much more appreciative. And it’s created a renewed vigor.
“Everyone has come back with a better vibe and positive energy and wants to be here more,” Voegele said.
Batesville’s roster features:
• Four seniors: Sherwood, Peters, Voegele, Riley Zink
• Seven juniors: Will Habig, Travis Lecher, Jacob Meer, Will Meer, Zach Wade, Cole Werner, Luke Wilson
• Two sophomores: Max Baumer, Willy Sherwood
• Two freshmen: Jack Grunkemeyer, Chris Lewis
Voegele and Zink are expected to be the top pitchers. Tucker called both of them studs.
Voegele is overcoming an arm injury, possibly related to a nagging hip injury from basketball, and hasn’t pitched much yet this season. He’ll likely be a pitcher next year at IU Southeast.
Another player Tucker called a stud is sophomore Max Baumer. He blasted a home run in his first varsity game, a 12-0 season-opening win against Rising Sun.
“He’s just a baseball guy,” Tucker said. “So he’ll be nice to have in the lineup.”
Junior Zach Wade is the starting catcher. He bats in the No. 3 spot and can smash the ball, Tucker said.
Other coaches on the varsity staff are Alex Meer, Tyler Burcham and Doug Burcham. Jason Meter and Jake Nuhring coach the junior varsity team.
“We have a really good coaching staff, so I feel very confident about that,” Tucker said. “I love being around them.”
The Bulldogs went 15-12 in 2019, finishing second in the Eastern Indiana Conference with a 9-5 mark.
They entered play this week with a 3-1 mark.
Tucker hopes to play 26-28 regular season games, using them as preparation for the tournament.
“That’s what we do every year, and have a blast going through it,” Tucker said.
“For me, my goal is we want to get better each game; continue to progress and become a better team than we were the game before.”
