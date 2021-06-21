BATESVILLE – Batesville’s baseball team enjoyed a memorable 2021 season.
After the pandemic canceled the 2020 season, the Bulldogs made the most of this year. They won the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference outright, and won the Sectional 29 championship to advance to regional.
BHS got as high as No. 5 in the Class 3A rankings.
The Dogs finished 22-6 overall after going 11-3 in EIAC play.
Players were recognized Thursday at the season-ending banquet.
It’s tradition at every banquet for the Bulldog Award winner to give a speech about his memories of playing baseball for the Batesville program and what it meant to them.
This year’s winner was senior Trey Peters.
“Trey gave an extremely memorable speech about what Batesville baseball means to him. It’s definitely something that’s humbling for our coaching staff – and even the players – to hear just how important and impactful baseball is,” BHS coach Justin Tucker said.
“With the fact that these guys lost a season a year ago, for us to have the success this year just made me that much more happy for the guys that were playing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.