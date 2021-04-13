CONNERSVILLE – Batesville's tennis team opened the season Monday with a 3-2 victory at Connersville.
The Lady Bulldogs got early wins from Betsy Harmeyer at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Laney Walsman and Cayman Werner.
The team score was tied at 2-2 with the No. 3 singles match still on the court. Senior Chloe Saler posted a 6-0 and 6-3 win over Morgan Dafler to secure the Batesville victory.
Harmeyer was a 6-4 and 6-1 winner over Haley Baker, while Walsman and Werner defeated Gwyneth Kibbey and Bailey Wilson 6-1 and 6-2.
Summer Ratcliffe suffered a loss at No. 1 singles, while Kayla Stone and Cara VanSickle lost at No. 1 doubles.
Winning junior varsity singles matches were Malia Scheele, Ella Wolters, Belle Westerfeld and Isabelle Wonnell. Gabrielle Elston and Jada Day teamed up to win in doubles.
First loss
BATESVILLE – Batesville suffered a 4-1 loss Tuesday to East Central.
The lone win came at No. 1 doubles. Stone and Walsman defeated Michelle Batta and Elizabeth Kirchgassner 6-3 and 7-5.
Saler went three sets at No. 3 singles before falling to Riley Bamberger 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (4-7).
Ratcliffe lost to Heidi Kane at No. 1 singles, while Harmeyer lost 3-6, 6-7 (5-7) to Payton Pies at No. 2.
Werner and VanSickle lost at No. 2 doubles.
Winners in junior varsity action included doubles teams of Madison Wanstrath and Olivia Raab; Day and Ella Dieterlen; and Wonnell and Elston.
Up next
The Bulldogs (1-1, 1-0 EIAC) will host Franklin County (3-1, 2-1 EIAC) at 5 p.m. Thursday.
-Information provided
