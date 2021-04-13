CONNERSVILLE - Batesville's tennis team opened the season Monday with a 3-2 victory at Connersville.
The Lady Bulldogs got early wins from Betsy Harmeyer at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Laney Walsman and Cayman Werner.
The team score was tied at 2-2 with the No. 3 singles match still on the court. Senior Chloe Saler posted a 6-0 and 6-3 win over Morgan Dafler to secure the Batesville victory.
Harmeyer was a 6-4 and 6-1 winner over Haley Baker, while Walsman and Werner defeated Gwyneth Kibbey and Bailey Wilson 6-1 and 6-2.
Summer Ratcliffe suffered a loss at No. 1 singles. She was defeated 6-3 and 6-1 by Kirsten Ellis.
Kayla Stone and Cara VanSickle were defeated 6-0 and 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Winning junior varsity singles matches were Malia Scheele, Ella Wolters, Belle Westerfeld and Isabelle Wonnell. Gabrielle Elston and Jada Day teamed up to win in doubles.
The Bulldogs return to the courts today, hosting East Central at 4 p.m.
-Information provided
