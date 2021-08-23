BATESVILLE – The Bulldogs soccer team competed in a home conference match with Franklin County and posted a 9-0 victory.
The Bulldogs came out aggressive pressing the defense immediately.
Franklin County managed to let up several corners in the beginning. Ian Carpenter placed his corner kicks into Sebie Trainor and Ethan Goodin for the first two goals of the match. Next, Trainor played a through-ball to Eli Pierson who shot low on the goal for Batesville’s third.
Another corner was let up in a similar fashion as Caprenter found Trainor once again. The fifth goal came when Eli Pierson took possession from the Wildcat’s defense and hit the net.
The final goal of the half was scored by Owen Powers when he was fouled in the box for a penalty kick. The end of the half was finished by some of the junior varsity squad and those players took control of the second half.
Sophomore Noah Pierson took a close shot to goal when his opponent lost possession too close in on the defensive third. The eighth goal was scored when Nate Reder lofted a ball into the net from beyond the 18.
The final goal of the match was scored by freshman Reed Hixson with an assist from Solomon Butz.
