SHELBYVILLE – The Bulldogs closed out their boys basketball regular season with a 53-47 victory at Shelbyville on Thursday.
Batesville ends the regular season at 10-12 overall and 1-6 in the EIAC. The Golden Bears dropped their sixth straight to fall to 5-17 on the season.
Batesville opened the game with a 7-6 lead after the first eight minutes.
The Bulldogs outscored the Golden Bears 20-11 in the second quarter to grab a 27-17 lead at the half.
Shelbyville cut the deficit to 39-32 after three quarters.
Shelbyville outscored the Bulldogs 15-14 in the fourth quarter, but could not climb out of the hole that was built by Batesville in the second quarter.
Cole Werner led the Bulldogs with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, six rebounds and three assists. He was 5-of-5 from the charity stripe.
Tom Raver added seven points and grabbed six rebounds.
Jack Grunkemeyer had six points followed by Cody Mohr five, Cole Pride five, Sam Johnson five, Kasin Hughes four and Eli Pierson three.
Batesville shot 39 percent from the field and hit 12-of-15 from the free throw line. Shelbyville shot 43 percent from the field and hit 4-of-6 from the charity stripe.
A big key stat in the game was Batesville had 15 second chance points and Shelbyville had zero.
The Bulldogs face Franklin County (16-5) on Wednesday at the Connersville Sectional. The Wildcats defeated Batesville 46-29 at home on Jan. 21.
