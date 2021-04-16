Hanson

Ava Hanson clears the bar while competing in high jump during Tuesday’s meet. Hanson finished second and third in the event during this week’s meets.

 Andy Scheidler | Daily News

BATESVILLE – The weather was quite a bit colder Thursday than we have been experiencing lately for a track meet. But, the brisk air did not stop the Bulldogs as they defeated the Lawrenceburg Tigers 96-36 for the girls and 98.5-33.5 for the boys.

The boys won all but one event and the girls won 11 out of 16. Also, impressively there were a good handful of personal records broken – not as many as the last two meets, coach Lisa Gausman said, but a good number nonetheless.

First-place finishers

Carley Pride-high jump (4-8)

Elena Kuisel-pole vault (7-0)

Faith Tekulve-discus (86-11)

Ava Hanson-1600 (5:59.94)

Kaylie Raver-400 (1:06.21)

Ella Moster-300 hurdles (53.54)

Katie Olsen-800 (2:34.97)

Daren Smith-1600 (5:02.22)

Lily Pinckley-3200 (12:27.18)

Nate Deputy-discus (105-10)

Deacon Hamilton-long jump (18-1), 110 hurdles (16.66), 300 hurdles (44.48)

Chase Hamilton-shot put (38-8 1/2)

Gabe Gunter-high jump (6-0) and pole vault (10-6)

Eli Pierson-100 (11.22) and 200 (23.53)

JJ Kuisel-400 (51.31)

Benjamin Moster-800 (2:14.05)

The 4x800 relays of Hanson, Pinckley, Megan Allgeier and Olsen (10:39.02), and Kuisel, Dillon Murray, Smith and Moster (8:56.07)

The 4x100 relays of Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe, Madelyn Pohlman and Kuisel (52.99), and Vonley Hund, Pierson, Kurt Siefert and Gunter (46.22)

The 4x400 relays of Pride, Olsen, Hanson and Raver (4:24.87), and Kuisel, Hund, Pierson and Moster (3:41.88)

Second-place finishers

Georgie Doll-shot put

Katie Bedel-pole vault

Lily Meyer-long jump and 100

Ella Moster-100 hurdles

Megan Allgeier-1600

Carley Pride-400

Cora Deputy-300 hurdles

Trysta Vierling-800

Elena Kuisel-200 dash

Maria Lopez-3200

Kurt Siefert-long jump

Alex Murphy-pole vault

Nathan Villani-1600

Benjamin Moster-400

Dillon Murray-3200

Third-place finishers

Ava Hanson-high jump

Cora Deputy-pole vault and 100 hurdles

Georgie Doll-discus

Madelyn Pohlman-100

Trysta Vierling-1600

Madison Rahschulte-800

Lily Meyer-200

Nate Deputy-shot put and pole vault

Austin Cornn-high jump and 200

Chase Hamilton-110 hurdles and 300 hurdles

Nathan Villani-800

Kyler Daulton-3200

Personal-bests

"One of my favorite parts," Gausman said. "Despite the 52 or colder weather and a little bit of wind, the list below posted a personal best."

800-Nathan Villani, Tyler Bedel

1600-Daren Smith, Nathan Villani, Daren Smith, Will Nuhring, Megan Allgeier

3200-Maria Lopez

Shot put-Chase Hamilton, Karson Macke, Blake Hon, Will Thomas, Derek Vansickle and Georgie Doll

Long jump-Kurt Siefert

Pole vault-Alex Murphy

4x800 relay split-Carley Pride

4x400 relay split-Will Nuhring, Sam Robben, Daren Smith, Austin Cornn, Ava Hanson and Trysta Vierling

The girls 4x100 relay team of Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe, Madelyn Pohlman and Elena Kuisel

Up next

The Dogs get a week break as they prepare for their first big invitational at Franklin Community High School on Thursday, April 22.

-Information provided

