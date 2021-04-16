BATESVILLE – The weather was quite a bit colder Thursday than we have been experiencing lately for a track meet. But, the brisk air did not stop the Bulldogs as they defeated the Lawrenceburg Tigers 96-36 for the girls and 98.5-33.5 for the boys.
The boys won all but one event and the girls won 11 out of 16. Also, impressively there were a good handful of personal records broken – not as many as the last two meets, coach Lisa Gausman said, but a good number nonetheless.
First-place finishers
Carley Pride-high jump (4-8)
Elena Kuisel-pole vault (7-0)
Faith Tekulve-discus (86-11)
Ava Hanson-1600 (5:59.94)
Kaylie Raver-400 (1:06.21)
Ella Moster-300 hurdles (53.54)
Katie Olsen-800 (2:34.97)
Daren Smith-1600 (5:02.22)
Lily Pinckley-3200 (12:27.18)
Nate Deputy-discus (105-10)
Deacon Hamilton-long jump (18-1), 110 hurdles (16.66), 300 hurdles (44.48)
Chase Hamilton-shot put (38-8 1/2)
Gabe Gunter-high jump (6-0) and pole vault (10-6)
Eli Pierson-100 (11.22) and 200 (23.53)
JJ Kuisel-400 (51.31)
Benjamin Moster-800 (2:14.05)
The 4x800 relays of Hanson, Pinckley, Megan Allgeier and Olsen (10:39.02), and Kuisel, Dillon Murray, Smith and Moster (8:56.07)
The 4x100 relays of Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe, Madelyn Pohlman and Kuisel (52.99), and Vonley Hund, Pierson, Kurt Siefert and Gunter (46.22)
The 4x400 relays of Pride, Olsen, Hanson and Raver (4:24.87), and Kuisel, Hund, Pierson and Moster (3:41.88)
Second-place finishers
Georgie Doll-shot put
Katie Bedel-pole vault
Lily Meyer-long jump and 100
Ella Moster-100 hurdles
Megan Allgeier-1600
Carley Pride-400
Cora Deputy-300 hurdles
Trysta Vierling-800
Elena Kuisel-200 dash
Maria Lopez-3200
Kurt Siefert-long jump
Alex Murphy-pole vault
Nathan Villani-1600
Benjamin Moster-400
Dillon Murray-3200
Third-place finishers
Ava Hanson-high jump
Cora Deputy-pole vault and 100 hurdles
Georgie Doll-discus
Madelyn Pohlman-100
Trysta Vierling-1600
Madison Rahschulte-800
Lily Meyer-200
Nate Deputy-shot put and pole vault
Austin Cornn-high jump and 200
Chase Hamilton-110 hurdles and 300 hurdles
Nathan Villani-800
Kyler Daulton-3200
Personal-bests
"One of my favorite parts," Gausman said. "Despite the 52 or colder weather and a little bit of wind, the list below posted a personal best."
800-Nathan Villani, Tyler Bedel
1600-Daren Smith, Nathan Villani, Daren Smith, Will Nuhring, Megan Allgeier
3200-Maria Lopez
Shot put-Chase Hamilton, Karson Macke, Blake Hon, Will Thomas, Derek Vansickle and Georgie Doll
Long jump-Kurt Siefert
Pole vault-Alex Murphy
4x800 relay split-Carley Pride
4x400 relay split-Will Nuhring, Sam Robben, Daren Smith, Austin Cornn, Ava Hanson and Trysta Vierling
The girls 4x100 relay team of Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe, Madelyn Pohlman and Elena Kuisel
Up next
The Dogs get a week break as they prepare for their first big invitational at Franklin Community High School on Thursday, April 22.
-Information provided
