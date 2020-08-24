TRAFALGAR – The Batesville High School varsity football kicked off the season at Indian Creek on Friday night and it was not the start head coach Evan Ulery had hoped to see.
The host Braves defeated the Bulldogs by a score of 40-13.
It was a couple early turnovers that seemed to set the Bulldogs back. When they were able to keep the ball in their possession, it went pretty well for the Bulldogs.
Indian Creek scored in the first quarter, but the extra point attempt was blocked. The first quarter ended a 6-0 difference.
The Bulldogs countered with a touchdown and extra point at the 9:35 mark in the second quarter to take a 7-6 lead, but from there the Braves took control.
The Indian Creek lead grew to 26-7 before the Bulldogs second score came at the 6:47 mark in the third quarter.
Austin Pohlman scored a touchdown for the Bulldogs and led the team in rushing with 127 yards on 22 attempts. Quarterback Travis Lecher was second on the team with 12 carries and 61 yards. Jacob Meer was the team’s top receiver with 32 yards on four catches, including a touchdown.
Defensively, Wilson and Ben Schebler led the way, according to coach Ulery.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.