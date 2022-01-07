BATESVILLE – The host Bulldogs of Batesville squared off against South Ripley in the opening round of the Ripley County boys basketball tournament. The Bulldogs led at every break en route to a 52-34 victory.
Batesville started the game with a 7-0 run. Tom Raver opened the scoring and after a bucket by Cole Werner, Raver drained a 3-pointer for the 7-0 lead. South Ripley got on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer by Nick Schwarte. Raver answered on the other end as Batesville led 9-3.
South Ripley closed the gap to 11-8 on another Schwarte 3-pointer. Batesville’s Werner hit a triple to close the first quarter with Batesville on top 14-8.
Batesville opened the second quarter on a 12-2 run. A 3-pointer by Sam Johnson and bucket by Werner put the Bulldogs on top 26-10.
South Ripley was able to cut the deficit to nine at the half on a 3-pointer from the left corner from Schwarte. Batesville led 30-21.
The Bulldogs extended the lead to open the third quarter. A bucket by Eli Pierson and three points from Cole Pride had Batesville in front 35-21. A runner by South Ripley’s Blaine Ward and two free throws from Schwarte cut the Batesville lead to 10.
The Bulldogs scored the final five of the quarter, led by a traditional three point play by Cody Mohr and tip in from Raver, as the Bulldogs led 40-25 after three quarters.
Schwarte scored to open the fourth quarter. Batesville put the game out of reach with a 10-2 run to lead 50-29 en route to the 52-34 victory.
Batesville was led by Raver with 14 points and five rebounds. Werner tallied 11 points, six rebounds and two steals. Cade Kaiser scored 10 points. Pride added five points and two blocks. Pierson had four points. Sam Johnson finished with three points and four rebounds. Mohr had three points and three assists. Zach Wade scored two points.
JCD 65, Milan 53
The Eagles reached the Ripley County Tournament championship game with a 65-53 victory over Milan.
JCD was led by Wyatt Day with 16 points and Caleb Simon with 15 points. Ryan Wilson added nine points. Justin Swinney and Devin Greishop both had eight points. Matt Dickman scored seven points and Nathan Hoffman had two points.
