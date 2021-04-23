CONNERSVILLE - Batesville asserted its will over 3A No. 7 Franklin County on its way to an 8-1 victory Thursday.
The Bulldogs got things moving in the first inning when Sam Voegele drove in two on a single. The added three more in the second, with Calvin Sherwood and Trey Peters driving in runs.
Riley Zink earned the win. The righty went five innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven. Zink also added a solo home run at the plate in the seventh. Freshman Jack Grunkemeyer threw two innings in relief.
Brandt Ertel took the loss for Franklin County.
Batesville had 11 hits, with Grunkemeyer, Max Baumer, Voegele and Cole Werner each getting two.
Brandt Ertle went 2-for-3 to lead Franklin County.
The win vaults the Bulldogs to an 8-4 overall record and 4-2 record in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference. It was their second win of the week over Franklin County (7-4, 2-4 EIAC).
Up next
The Bulldogs will play Friday against Lawrence North at Liberty Park.
