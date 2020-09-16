BATESVILLE – The Bulldog tennis team played host to EIAC opponent Rushville on Tuesday. Batesville edged the Lions 3-2. Rushville is now 11-4 on the season and 3-2 in the EIAC.
“A disappointing outcome to the match tonight. We feel like we should be clicking on all cylinders at this point in the season, but we are not. We got an uneven effort out of some of our kids in this one and that’s not how we are going to be successful as a team,” Coach Heuer said.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville’s Lleyton Ratcliffe defeated Rushville’s Jake Carroll 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Batesville’s Cael Rahe.
After splitting the first two sets, Rushville’s Sam Smith took the third set against Batesville’s Jaden Smith6-1, 4-6, 6-0.
Batesville swept the doubles matches to seal the victory.
At No. 1 doubles, Batesville’s Max Giesting and Sam Voegele defeated Rushville’s Cameron Jackman and Jensen Smith 6-4, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, Batesville’s Lyle Oesterling and Cole Pride posted a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Rushville’s Alex Wainwright and Trevor Hunter.
In junior varsity action, Rushville’s Josh Wainwright defeated Batesville’s Mason Mosey 6-0. Rushville’s Lucas Vaughn lost 8-0 to Batesville’s Landon Oldham. Wainwright and Vaughn won in doubles 6-2 over Batesville’s Tyler Bedel and Mason Doll.
