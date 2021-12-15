BATESVILLE - The Bulldog wrestling team continued the season hosting EIAC rival Franklin County.
Despite wrestling without two of their seniors, the Bulldogs were able capitalize on filling 12 of the 14 weight classes with a 42-39 victory. This was Batesville's first victory over Franklin County in nine years.
The night started with senior Josh Mobley bumping up to 170 to earn a victory by pin.
Chase Hamilton and Max Amberger received forfeits at 195 and 285 to combat the forfeits Franklin County received at 106 and 120.
Sophomore Tacoma Nicholas made his season debut with a pin in a tough battle.
Sophomore David Maher also pulled off a pin victory.
Freshman Damien Dance came from behind to get a pin to set up the dual win.
Junior Parker Glandon finished things off by receiving a forfeit to end the dual.
Other Bulldogs competing were freshman Andrew Jones (182), senior Christian Garcia (220), sophomore Layne Phillips (113), sophomore Conner Campbell (132), and sophomore Mason Neeley (145).
The Bulldogs' season record moves to 6-5 with a EIAC record of 5-1. The Bulldogs travel to East Central on Saturday for a 6-way tournament.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.