MILAN – Batesville’s boys and girls swimming teams visited Milan Tuesday night to participate in a slightly altered meet setup with the host Indians.
“Today was all about breaking up the monotony of winter training,” coach Greg McMullen said. “(Milan coach) Steve (Stock) and I have been having conversations about changing the meet layout to incorporate some 50s and this is where we decided to do it.”
With some coordination and communication BHS and Milan swam a meet that consisted more of 50s and 100s while reducing the distance event from a 500 to a 400.
“Relays were consistent with the traditional meet setup,” McMullen said, “as we didn’t want to change too much and add unnecessary confusion.”
Milan prevailed in the boys meet, beating the Bulldogs by two points.
“Coach Stock and I had a laugh after the results came in,” McMullen said. “We both were watching the meet and enjoying the swims. Neither one of us truly realized how close of a meet we were running.”
In the girls meet, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Indians while taking a number of top-two and -three finishes in a few different races.
“Our latest mantra has been ‘win the lane,’ and our ladies have done a great job of living that out these last few meets and weeks,” McMullen said. “As we continue through winter training we’ll be focusing in on the little things to continue improving our racing skills.”
TEAM SCORES
Boys: Milan 108, Batesville 106
Girls: Batesville 163, Milan 99
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
• 200 medley relay (1:58.81) — Joseph Shroder, Sean Callahan, Ciaran Tyrer, Will Johnson
• Johnson — 200 freestyle (2:08.24), 400 freestyle (4:35.77)
• Callahan — 100 IM (1:02.97), 50 breast (32.31)
• Tyrer — 50 fly (27.93)
• 400 Free relay (4:32.81) — Anthony Martin, Adam Hollowell, Johnson, Callahan
Girls
• 200 medley relay (2:25.88) — Taylor Blanton, Paige Oldham, Maria Lopez, Miriam Krieg
• Sonja Gaulin — 100 IM (1:15.20)
• Lopez — 50 fly (32.34)
• 200 free relay (2:04.38) — Oldham, I. Wonnell, Lopez, Gaulin
• Oldham — 50 breast (40.49)
• 400 free relay (4:55.95) — Lilly Wonnell, Lily Gellenbeck, I. Wonnell, Gaulin
NOTABLES
• Personal bests: Hollowell, 50 free; Krieg, 100 free; Shroder, 50 free; Claire Sunderman, 100 free; Cara VanSickle, 50 free;
• BHS boys won seven events, including two of the three relays. The girls won all three relays and six events.
UP NEXT
Batesville will head to Shelbyville to participate in a three-team meet against the Golden Bears and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard on Thursday, Jan. 7, before heading to East Central for the EIAC meet on Friday (girls) and Saturday (boys).
