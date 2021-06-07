HUNTINGBURG – Something had to give.
Batesville came into Saturday’s 3A regional game having won 16 of its previous 17 games.
Evansville Memorial also came into regional very hot, having won 11 of its last 13 games.
It was Evansville Memorial Tigers who found a way to cool off the Bulldogs, taking an early lead and going on to win 5-1.
“When you to those levels, there’s no slouches,” BHS coach Justin Tucker said. “They’re all stud teams. I think we were punched in the mouth early, we never recovered, and they made sure we never recovered. Credit to them.”
Evansville Memorial senior Nick Coleman kept the Dogs’ bats in check. The left-hander went the distance and allowed only three hits and one walk, while striking out six.
“We knew we were gonna face a great pitcher,” Tucker said. “I don’t think we realized how great. He was the best pitcher we saw all year long.”
Coleman possessed the ability to throw a consistent curveball and changeup, which the Bulldogs hadn’t seen from an opposing pitcher previously this season.
“He had three different pitches – his fastball included – that he could get us with,” Tucker said. “Most players at the high school level have two that they roll with. The changeup, if perfected, is gonna be the hardest ball to hit for most guys. For a high school pitcher, it was as good as you could ask for.”
Riley Zink took the loss for Batesville, giving up four runs over six innings. He surrendered seven hits and struck out nine.
The game was scheduled to start at 1 p.m., but the first regional semifinal went into extra innings. The Bulldogs, who drove approximately three hours on Friday night, sat around for almost three hours at League Stadium before the game began at 2:45 p.m.
The Tigers knocked a couple RBI singles to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. They tacked one a run in the fourth and one more in the sixth.
Batesville made some uncharacteristic mistakes in the field, committing three errors.
“I would say it was our least well-executed game of the year,” Tucker said. “Anything we attempted to do did not go our way. And anything that could’ve gone wrong probably went wrong in terms of how that game went. But good teams can do that to you, so credit to Evansville Memorial because they didn’t allow us to get back into the game.”
The Bulldogs scored their only run in the bottom of the seventh, with Cole Werner crossing the plate.
Zach Wade, Trey Peters and Calvin Sherwood all hit singles for BHS.
Batesville ends the season with a 22-6 record.
Evansville Memorial lost 7-2 to host school Southridge in the regional championship game.
BHS will lose four players to graduation.
“Sam Voegele, Riley Zink, Trey Peters and Calvin Sherwood were unbelievable in every way you can imagine,” Tucker said. “You can’t ask more from them as a coach for those four years that they gave us.”
The Bulldogs achieved their three major goals they set before the season:
• Win conference
• Win sectional
• Win at least 20 games
“It’s hard to look back right now and appreciate everything that was accomplished,” Tucker said. “But I know in a month or two I’m gonna look back and be like, ‘Man, that was a great season.’ It was fun, the kids were a blast, and we achieved all the goals we wanted to achieve that we set out on paper to begin the season, and we checked the boxes on all of them.”
The bulk of the team will be back next year, including seven players who were juniors this season. They’ll also return most of their pitching, which is always a major positive.
“I think our program is in a good place,” Tucker said. “I think our guys that are returning are gonna come back hungrier than they were at this point.”
